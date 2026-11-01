Thousands of cyclists swap the commute for a dawn pedal past Dubai’s skyline
Long before the sun cleared the skyline, Sheikh Zayed Road had surrendered to a different kind of traffic. Where lorries and commuters usually jostle for lanes, there were bicycles of every make and mood, their bells and chatter drifting up between the towers.
Dubai Ride presented by DP World returned on Sunday, November 1, for its seventh edition, opening the Dubai Fitness Challenge with a morning that belonged entirely to the pedal. Last year drew a record 40,327 cyclists, and the crowds at the starting gates suggested this year would run it close.
By 6am, the gates near the Museum of the Future were packed with riders in helmets and matching club kits. The air was cool and still, and the smell of coffee hung over the warm-up playlists and the occasional marshal's whistle.
The 12km route took experienced riders past the Museum of the Future, the Dubai Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa, while the 4km family loop through Downtown offered a gentler lap for beginners and young cyclists.
For many, the draw was the chance to try something different.
Mridul Pinto, 33, is a familiar face at Dubai Run, but this was his first time on two wheels along Sheikh Zayed Road. “I wanted to try something new apart from running, and to experience what cycling looks like at Dubai Ride,” he said. “That is the reason I signed up, and I am already enjoying it.”
Others had travelled far for the occasion.
Russell Capital, 37, flew in from London for the ride, his first. “I love cycling. It is my thing,” he said. Asked what he was hoping for, his answer was simple: a smooth journey all the way.
For John Michael Ogoc, 37, a regular at Dubai Ride, the morning marked the beginning of something larger. “I am always excited for the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30,” he said. The month-long initiative, which encourages residents to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day for 30 days, is in his view a valuable push for the fitness and wellbeing of the people who live in the city.
This year's edition also carried a fun, lighter touch. The first-ever Dress Your Ride competition, with a Dh10,000 prize pool, saw riders turn out with flags, flowers and fairy lights threaded through their spokes, turning the highway into something close to a moving parade.
By 8am, the last riders were rolling in, flushed and smiling. The road, so quiet and wide only hours earlier, would soon be handed back to the cars.
But for a few early hours on a November morning, Dubai's busiest road belonged to those who chose to ride it. And judging by the faces at the finish, most are already planning to be back next year.