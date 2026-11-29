Sunrise yoga, music and wellness activities mark the 10th edition finale at DIFC
Hundreds of yoga mats filled the space beneath the iconic Gate at DIFC on Sunday as UAE residents gathered for a sunrise session of movement, music and mindfulness, bringing the 10th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge to a close.
Dubai Yoga, presented by MHERO, brought together participants of all ages and fitness levels for a free morning featuring guided breathwork, a relaxing sound bath, live music and a 30-minute yoga session.
The event offered a memorable finale to the month-long fitness initiative, celebrating wellbeing, community spirit and the importance of making physical activity part of everyday life.
Yoga master Allaoua Gaham led the main 30-minute 30x30 sunrise yoga session, joined on stage by Fabletics Ambassador Yasmine Arida.
The morning began at 5.15am, with live music, wellness activities and a display by Yogasana champions. Participants then took part in a sound bath, guided breathwork and warm-up activities before the main yoga session at 6.45am.
The programme continued after the session with music and wellness activities, allowing participants to unwind and connect.
Adding a futuristic twist to the morning celebrations, humanoid robots took to the stage at DIFC, catching the attention of participants and drawing excited reactions from the crowd. As the robots showcased their movements, people gathered around to watch, capture photos and videos, and enjoy the unusual sight of humanoid technology sharing the spotlight at a fitness event.
Their appearance added an unexpected element to the sunrise gathering, blending technology with wellness and physical activity. The robots became one of the morning's talking points, offering participants a glimpse of how robotics and innovation are increasingly becoming part of everyday experiences.
Participants could also refuel before and after their yoga sessions, with beverages available throughout the venue, alongside light snacks and healthy bites.
Several food and beverage outlets at DIFC Gate Avenue opened from 5.30am on November 29, giving early-morning visitors plenty of options.
These included 1762, Joga, Al Mandaloun, Jones The Grocer, Bateel, London Dairy Café, Café Nero, Peet's, Common Grounds, Pita & Co., Crunch, Ratwa, Flatout and Shvili.
The yoga morning marked the conclusion of the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, which ran from October 31 to November 29.
The initiative encouraged residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 consecutive days, making exercise part of their daily routine.
This year's programme featured flagship events including Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga, alongside fitness villages, community hubs and thousands of activities across the emirate.
The three free 30x30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park, as well as Community Fitness Hubs, offered opportunities for people of different ages and fitness levels to take part throughout the challenge.
As the 10th edition comes to an end, participants are encouraged to carry the healthy habits developed during the challenge into their everyday lives.