UAE 24K gold eases to Dh437.75 a gram as spot bullion rallies on Huang's return
Dubai: Gold rose slightly for a second session on November 24 after Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia chief executive, but quickly retreated. In the previous session, bullion climbed as much as 2.7 per cent to reclaim those $3,650 levels. Spot gold is currently trading at $3,631.26, down 0.55 per cent as of 09:30 am in Dubai
Dubai retail rates have moved lower too. The 24 karat grade trades at Dh437.75 per gram, down from Dh439.75. The 22 karat grade sits at Dh405.25 against Dh407.25. The 18 karat grade is at Dh333 versus Dh334.75 and 14 karat can be bought at Dh259.75, compared with Dh261.
The rebound partly retraces last week's near-9% drop, which took the metal to its lowest in more than a year.
Nvidia reinstated Huang less than two weeks after he resigned under a cloud of scandal. The announcement propelled Wall Street to its best day since April 2025. Gold dropped below the $4,000 support level two weeks ago and has been trading below those levels since Nov 11. An earlier rout in technology stocks had forced investors to sell bullion to cover losses. Stubborn inflation and hawkish Federal Reserve commentary added pressure.
Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime told Bloomberg, that there could be a sudden shift in sentiment. Huang's return has sparked off a risk-on appetite across markets, she notes. Softer oil prices and easing longer-dated US Treasury yields also supported bullion.
She urges caution. "It remains premature to call a bottom," Chen says. These supportive forces have yet to prove they can outlast a short-lived relief rally.
Monetary policy is expected to stay tight. Fed New York President John Williams told reporters on November 23 that the central bank still has "work to do" on sticky inflation. Markets price in another interest rate hike at the December meeting, which means that a higher borrowing cost would typically go on to hurt gold, which pays no interest.
Interest from countries like China has come to the rescue of gold. Beijing's gold imports hit a record $209 billion so far this year, according to Bloomberg data. The buying spree helps keep a lid on its trade surplus with partners such as the European Union.
As for other metals, Silver has slipped by 1.56 per cent to $42.64 an ounce after surging almost 5% on November 23. Platinum and palladium have also advanced slightly. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged down 0.1 per cent, after climbing 0.2 per cent in the previous session to its highest since April 2025.