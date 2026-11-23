Bullion rebounds from an eight-month weekly low as tech sell-off drives traders to havens
Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE climbed on Monday after bullion bounced back from its steepest weekly drop in eight months. A rout in technology stocks pushed investors toward haven assets.
On Monday, November 23, 24 karat gold costs Dh434.50 per gram, against Dh426.50 previously. The 22 karat variety is priced at Dh402.50, up from Dh395. The 18 karat grade sells for Dh330.75, compared with Dh324.50 . Dh258 buys a gram of 14 karat, versus Dh253.25 before.
Global bullion rates have rebound since its previous trade and that's driving markets higher. Spot gold rose as much as 2.60 per cent to trade at $3,606.57 per ounce at 8:30 am in Dubai. Bullion had lost 9% last week and touched a 14-month low.
Fears over artificial intelligence spending rippled across markets on Friday and sent technology stocks sharply lower. Traders sought safety in US Treasuries. The policy-sensitive two-year yield ended 12 basis points lower, which eased pressure on a metal that pays no interest. The dollar also slipped on Monday.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added to the shift in mood. He warned that the Federal Reserve risks damaging the US economy by overtightening after the latest inflation data. Swaps traders have since trimmed bets on a December rate hike as worries grow that market volatility could reach the wider economy.
The rebound follows a long slide. Gold has lost about a third of its value since the US-Iran war erupted in late February, when higher energy costs fed inflation and pushed central banks to raise rates. It has traded below $4,000 since November 11. Falling tech shares forced traders to sell gold to cover losses elsewhere. A stronger dollar, up almost 2 per cent in November before easing, made bullion costlier for most buyers.
Some analysts see a floor forming. "If history is any guide, the past 13 weeks' crash in gold is most likely exhausted for now," Adrian Ash, head of research at BullionVault, told Bloomberg. He notes that the platform has recorded strong dip-buying from retail investors.
Others urge restraint. "Despite a modest rebound in early trading today, we still need to be cautious to call a bottom in gold," said Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone.
Wu points to a hawkish set of October FOMC minutes and a dollar near a 19-month high. "That's a brutal combination for non-yielding gold," she said. She adds that "we also cannot rule out further forced liquidation if volatility in equity markets persists." Falling oil prices and steady central-bank buying offer some support.
Data will shape the next move. Markets await the second estimate of US third-quarter GDP and October core PCE inflation. Resilient growth with sticky inflation could revive rate-hike bets and lift the dollar and yields. A sharp slowdown with contained inflation could give gold relief.
On the technical front, Wu sees $3,500 as the level to watch out for. Holding above it could support stabilisation, while a sustained break would open the door to another leg lower. On the upside, she wants gold to reclaim the $3,700 area before gaining confidence that the correction is fading.
(With inputs from agencies)