1980: A 28-year wait

Gold peaked near $850 an ounce in January 1980. Dubai 24 karat sold at Dh103.25 per gram that month, according to notes mentioned in our archives.

Mahmoud Mashal, senior market analyst at VT Markets Dubai, traces the collapse to rate hikes under Fed Chairman Paul Volcker that crushed inflation. But the story unfolding today may be quite different he says. "Bottoms are hard to identify because momentum can persist while real yields and the dollar remain elevated".

Firas Bechwaty, head of business development at ICM MENA, recounts how those hikes back then did pushed real yields higher. But this time around, there is support from Central banks.

"The key difference is central-bank demand, with purchases reaching 321 tonnes in Q3 2026, up 42% year-on-year, providing stronger underlying support than during previous periods of weakness."

Back then, gold bottomed near $252 in August 1999, a loss of roughly 70 per cent. Dubai rates then sat between Dh30 and Dh40 per gram. Dollar gold regained $850 only in January 2008. And since the dirham tracks the dollar, UAE buyers had to wait just as long.