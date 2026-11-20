Gold took 28 years to regain 1980s peak. Today’s drop shows why bottoms can't be predicted
Dubai: Every time gold falls, the same scene plays out. News of the drop spreads, shoppers head for the souk, and showrooms fill up. But some others hold back, they try to reason out saying if it fell today, it can fall again tomorrow.
Neither camp can be sure. Nobody can say when a fall will stop, or how far it will go. We saw a similar scenario play out at gold shops in Dubai on Friday, Nov 20. Spot gold fell for a fifth straight day and was hovering around Dh430.25 by 5pm (GST). The Dh14 drop in less than 24 hours got people questioning again. Should you buy now, or wait for a lower price?
History offers no clean answer, but it does offer lessons. Gold has crashed before, and each time the bottom looked obvious only in hindsight.
Gold peaked near $850 an ounce in January 1980. Dubai 24 karat sold at Dh103.25 per gram that month, according to notes mentioned in our archives.
Mahmoud Mashal, senior market analyst at VT Markets Dubai, traces the collapse to rate hikes under Fed Chairman Paul Volcker that crushed inflation. But the story unfolding today may be quite different he says. "Bottoms are hard to identify because momentum can persist while real yields and the dollar remain elevated".
Firas Bechwaty, head of business development at ICM MENA, recounts how those hikes back then did pushed real yields higher. But this time around, there is support from Central banks.
"The key difference is central-bank demand, with purchases reaching 321 tonnes in Q3 2026, up 42% year-on-year, providing stronger underlying support than during previous periods of weakness."
Back then, gold bottomed near $252 in August 1999, a loss of roughly 70 per cent. Dubai rates then sat between Dh30 and Dh40 per gram. Dollar gold regained $850 only in January 2008. And since the dirham tracks the dollar, UAE buyers had to wait just as long.
Gold topped near $1,900 in September 2011, about Dh224 per gram on spot terms. It fell to $1,077 by 2015, or Dh127, a 43 per cent drop. Mashal links the 2013 leg to Fed tapering signals amid a strong US recovery. Bechwaty observes that tapering expectations triggered heavy ETF outflows.
Mashal identifies familiar drivers in today's scenario. We have seen elevated real yields and a firmer dollar, both fed by hawkish Fed signals. He traces the slide since February to energy-driven inflation from Middle East tensions, which lifted rate-hike expectations.
An AI-led equity rout has added a new layer. Mashal records forced liquidation of gold positions to cover losses elsewhere, “amplifying the move beyond pure rate expectations.”
Bechwaty looks for tightening expectations to peak and inflation to head toward the Fed’s target. Renewed ETF inflows could help gold stabilise, he adds. Justin Lin, strategist at Global X ETFs, sees little technical support until $3,300 to $3,400 an ounce.
“Staggered purchases distribute exposure across a range of prices rather than concentrating it at a single level,” Mashal says. Waiting leaves room for a rebound before the target price arrives. Bechwaty cautions that physical gold carries premiums, storage costs and resale spreads. ETFs offer more liquidity.
Jewellery buyers face different maths. “The spot price per gram is only one component of the total cost,” Mashal observes. Making charges and resale discounts do not move with bullion. Bechwaty adds VAT to the list. Plain designs carry lower making charges, which narrows the resale gap.
The past offers no signal for when gold will stop falling. It does show what waiting can cost. Gold took 28 years to regain its 1980 peak and almost nine to recover from 2011. While analysts agree that one can have a balance approach and spread purchases over time instead of betting on one price. Investors and buyers need to be more practical while considering inclusion into their portfolios.