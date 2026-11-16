22K gold falls to Dh428 per gram as global bullion hits its lowest level in over a year.
Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE fell to their lowest reported levels of 2026 on Monday, offering residents planning jewellery purchases a chance to save thousands of dirhams compared with prices earlier this year.
The price of 22-karat gold, widely used in jewellery, dropped as much to Dh428 per gram on Monday, while 24-karat gold fell to Dh462.25, according to the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. (Track live gold prices here.)
The decline follows weeks of falling prices and coincides with international gold touching $3,830 an ounce, it’s lowest since October 2025. That provides further evidence that the latest UAE correction is part of a broader global sell-off rather than a temporary change in local retail pricing.
For buyers who have postponed purchases during gold's earlier rally, the question is whether the latest fall offers a good opportunity to buy or whether waiting could bring even better prices.
The decline has been particularly sharp over the past week. On November 9, 22K gold cost Dh460.50 per gram, compared with Monday's morning low of Dh428, a drop of Dh32.50, or 7.1%, in seven days.
For 24K gold, the price fell from Dh497.25 to Dh462.25 over the same period, a reduction of Dh35 per gram. The longer-term comparison shows how far prices have retreated.
Dubai's 24K gold rate reached Dh542 per gram in early September, while 22K touched Dh502. Compared with Monday's morning lows, prices have fallen approximately 14.7% for both categories.
The latest rates are also below the reported monthly lows recorded from June through October. In October, for example, 24K gold fell to Dh467 per gram, while the lowest September rate was around Dh497.25. That makes Monday's prices particularly significant for UAE shoppers who have been waiting for a correction.
The difference becomes substantial when purchasing larger quantities of gold.
A buyer purchasing 20 grams of 22K jewellery at Monday's morning rate would pay Dh8,560 for the underlying gold, compared with Dh9,210 at the November 9 rate. That represents a saving of Dh650 in one week.
For a 40-gram purchase, the saving increases to Dh1,300, while a family purchasing 100 grams would spend Dh3,250 less on the gold itself.
The savings become even more striking when compared with early September. At Dh502 per gram, 100 grams of 22K gold would have cost Dh50,200. At Monday's low of Dh428, the same quantity would cost Dh42,800 — a difference of Dh7,400.
These comparisons exclude making charges, VAT and other applicable costs, which can affect the final jewellery bill.
International gold prices have been under pressure as investors reassess the outlook for US interest rates.
Spot gold touched $3,830 an ounce on Monday, its lowest level since October 2025, according to Reuters. The decline followed comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating that inflation remained too high and further interest-rate increases might be needed.
Higher interest rates generally make gold less attractive because it does not generate interest income. Rising Treasury yields increase the appeal of interest-bearing investments, while a stronger US dollar can reduce demand from buyers using other currencies.
These international developments matter directly to UAE shoppers. Because the dirham is pegged to the dollar, local gold prices closely follow movements in international bullion, with adjustments for purity and retail pricing.
The latest global decline therefore helps explain why UAE gold prices have fallen below the lows recorded in recent months.
For residents already planning jewellery purchases, current prices offer a clear financial advantage over those available a week ago or in September.
The strongest argument for buying now is the saving that has already materialised, rather than any certainty that prices have reached their absolute bottom.
A family preparing for a wedding, for example, can purchase gold at substantially lower rates than earlier this year. Waiting might produce further savings, but it also creates the risk of prices recovering before the purchase.
Buyers without an immediate deadline have more flexibility. They could consider splitting purchases across several dates instead of committing their entire budget at once. This reduces dependence on choosing a single entry price, although it does not guarantee a better outcome.
For jewellery buyers, making charges also deserve attention. A lower gold rate does not automatically translate into the same percentage reduction in the final bill, particularly for elaborate designs with higher manufacturing costs.
The direction of gold prices will depend heavily on the Federal Reserve's next moves, inflation data and changes in the dollar and US bond yields.
Reuters reported that markets were pricing in a 91% probability of a quarter-point US interest-rate increase in December. Further increases in expected borrowing costs could keep pressure on bullion.
At the same time, any shift towards lower interest-rate expectations, a weaker dollar or stronger safe-haven demand could help gold recover.
That makes the distinction between a 2026 low and the market's eventual bottom important. Prices can reach their lowest level of the year and still decline further.
For UAE shoppers, the practical takeaway is that gold has become significantly cheaper. Those with planned purchases can now buy at a lower cost than in recent months, while buyers hoping to time the market perfectly face continued uncertainty.