UAE gold rate plunge: Buy now, save up to Dh100 per gram - here's how

Dubai: Gold prices in Dubai have fallen to around Dh541 per gram for 24K, placing current rates nearly Dh100 below levels seen just weeks ago. 22K gold currently costs Dh501.50 and 21K costs Dh480.75 per gram.

At Dh541, gold is now back to levels last seen in early January 2026, before prices surged past Dh600 and stayed elevated through February and early March.

Earlier this month, prices held above Dh630 and briefly pushed toward Dh641 during a global rally. If you delayed buying then, you now enter the market at a significantly lower rate. The difference is direct: you are paying Dh90–100 less per gram compared to recent highs.

Even small dips kept gold above Dh600, limiting buying opportunities. Early March extended that trend, with prices again moving toward Dh646 before reversing. By March 19, reports showed gold had already fallen more than Dh50 from its peak for the month, with further declines bringing it down to current levels.

The drop follows a strong upward run that pushed gold to record levels at the start of the year. In January, prices began near Dh520 and climbed steadily, reaching about Dh664.5 by January 29. February did not offer relief, with rates staying elevated between roughly Dh615 and Dh636 throughout the month.

For now, you are looking at a market where prices have dropped sharply within weeks — and where buying today locks in a lower rate than what dominated most of February and early March.

You are now seeing that range again only after a sharp correction. Prices are still moving daily. Watch US dollar strength, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical developments, as these continue to drive short-term swings.

At Dh541, gold has returned to levels last seen before the late-February surge. In recent months, prices did not stay in this range for long. In January, gold moved quickly through the 540s on its way up. Through February and early March, it stayed well above Dh600.

The drop reflects changes in global markets that directly affect UAE pricing. A stronger US dollar has reduced demand for gold internationally. Safe-haven buying has eased compared to early March. Investors are also locking in gains after the rally earlier this year.

If you were planning a purchase earlier this month, the difference is immediate. A 10-gram buy that would have cost about Dh6,400 at peak prices now comes closer to Dh5,410, cutting nearly Dh1,000 from your bill.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.