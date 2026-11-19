Bullion slides over 3% to $3,722; Goldman Sachs sees a 2-year wait to regain record highs
Dubai: Gold extended its slide with bullion dropping 3.62% to $3,722.34 an ounce in early trade on November 19. The precious metal has lost more than 6.5% over the past month. It closed Wednesday at its lowest level since September 2025, a 13-month low.
Dubai gold prices followed the global retreat. The 24-karat grade fell below Dh450, trading at Dh448.75 a gram. The 22-karat variant was priced at Dh415.50. The 18-karat grade stood at Dh341.50, while 14-karat slipped to Dh266.50. The dip comes as a huge relief for buyers in Asia, balancing the downward slide.
The Federal Reserve is driving the sell-off. Minutes from its latest meeting show nearly all officials expect more rate hikes to bring US inflation back to 2%.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller went further. He argued that inflation is heading in the wrong direction and urged the central bank to consider a half-point hike in December. Policymakers are widely expected to raise rates at that meeting.
The Fed began tightening in September for the first time in three years. The benchmark now sits at 3.75% to 4%. Firm inflation data last week pushed traders to price in a longer cycle stretching into 2027. Higher borrowing costs hurt gold because it pays no yield.
Gold has been sliding since late August, when Fed Chair Kevin Warsh warned the bank had “work to do” on inflation.
The metal has shed around 30% since the US-Iran war began in late February. Higher energy costs fed inflation and pushed central banks to tighten. Gold is down nearly 11% this year and heads for its worst annual loss in more than a decade. It peaked near $5,600 (Dh20,566) in late January.
A sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks adds pressure. Some investors are dumping gold to cover losses elsewhere.
Goldman Sachs sees more pain first. Strategists Lina Thomas expects weakness and heightened volatility while the Fed keeps tightening.
They compare 2027 to 2022. Rising rates will weigh on private investors, but steady central-bank buying should keep a floor under prices. That demand could lift gold to $4,650 an ounce by the end of next year.
A recovery to new highs will take longer. Once the Fed starts cutting, Western ETF demand should return and drive gold to $5,600 by the end of 2028, Goldman forecasts. The bank notes gold took just one month to climb more than 30% to its record. Regaining that peak could take two years.