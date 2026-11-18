24K gold falls to Dh456.25 as US rate hike bets and a stronger dollar pressure prices
On Wednesday, 24K gold dropped to Dh456.25 per gram, down Dh8 overnight, while 22K slipped to Dh422.50.
The latest decline extends a sharp correction in bullion markets, where global prices have touched their lowest level since September 2025, as a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher American interest rates weigh on demand.
International gold prices declined more than 2 per cent, with bullion trading around $3,778.11 an ounce, down $83.61, or 2.17 per cent, according to the latest market figures.
Spot gold had earlier fallen 1.9 per cent to $3,777.83 an ounce by 0627 GMT, touching its weakest level since September 2025. US gold futures for December delivery declined 2.2 per cent to $3,779.50.
The sell-off comes as investors increasingly expect the US Federal Reserve to raise borrowing costs again in December, an outcome that could make gold less attractive compared with interest-bearing assets.
"The bearish movement in gold prices have been primarily driven by sentiment and technicality, with hawkish reaffirmation from Fed officials and a push up in the US Treasury yields in turn leading to a firmer US dollar," said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters.
The US dollar hovered near a 19-month high on Wednesday, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.
For UAE consumers, the relationship is particularly important because the dirham is pegged to the US dollar. Consequently, movements in international bullion prices are reflected closely in local gold rates.
Gold's decline also comes against a complicated backdrop for Gulf markets, where continuing military tensions and risks to energy shipments are keeping oil prices elevated.
Brent crude futures slipped 0.7 per cent to $92.53 a barrel on Wednesday morning, while US West Texas Intermediate fell 1.4 per cent to $84.77, Reuters reported. Both benchmarks had risen on Tuesday as the US-Iran conflict intensified.
The latest weakness in crude followed indications of rising US oil inventories, although attacks on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz continued to create supply concerns.
Higher energy prices can add to inflationary pressures, making it harder for central banks to reduce interest rates. For gold, that creates an unusual situation: geopolitical instability may support demand for safe-haven assets, but the prospect of higher borrowing costs and a stronger dollar can pull prices in the opposite direction.
That tension is becoming increasingly visible in bullion markets.
Despite the recent price correction, gold remains one of the most widely held investments among UAE residents.
At the Dubai Precious Metals Conference on Tuesday, November 17, World Gold Council chief executive David Tait said the precious metal's long-term growth would depend not only on demand but also on greater transparency and confidence in its supply chain.
"The future of gold will be defined not simply by demand, but by trust," Tait said at the event.
He also highlighted opportunities in digital gold ownership, saying improvements in accessibility and transparency could potentially unlock as much as $700 billion in additional global demand.
Separately, a World Gold Council report released on Tuesday found that 63 per cent of UAE investors surveyed already held some form of gold, compared with 39 per cent holding savings accounts and 33 per cent investing in cryptocurrencies.
The study also found that 71 per cent of respondents would consider investing in gold over the next 12 months, suggesting that interest in the precious metal remains substantial despite market volatility.
However, high prices have already affected jewellery purchases. The World Gold Council's latest demand figures showed UAE jewellery demand fell 29 per cent year on year in the third quarter of 2026, as elevated prices discouraged some consumers.
For UAE residents planning weddings, festivals or family purchases, Wednesday's price correction offers an opportunity to buy gold at a lower rate than earlier in the week.
For example, a 20-gram purchase of 22K gold would cost Dh8,450 at Wednesday's quoted rate, compared with Dh8,595 at Tuesday's closing price — a saving of Dh145 on the gold value alone.
However, shoppers should remember that jewellery prices also include making charges and applicable VAT, which can significantly affect the final bill.
Buyers considering larger purchases may want to compare prices across retailers and avoid making decisions based solely on a single day's decline.