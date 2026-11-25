UAE gold buyers get some relief as US inflation data and Fed rate hike fears loom
This happens as the global markets grapple with elevated oil prices, renewed US tariff threats and an almost certain interest rate hike in December.
The price of 24K gold fell to Dh424 per gram on Wednesday morning, down Dh4.75 from Tuesday's closing rate of Dh428.75. Meanwhile, 22K – a popular choice among UAE jewellery shoppers – dropped Dh4.25 to Dh392.75 per gram, compared with Dh397 on Tuesday.
Elevated oil prices remain a significant concern for gold investors, particularly as renewed tensions in the Middle East threaten to disrupt energy supplies and complicate efforts to bring global inflation under control.
Brent crude traded at around $90 a barrel on Wednesday morning, easing after a rally of more than 2 per cent on Tuesday. Concerns over supply disruptions continue to support energy prices, although expectations of a global supply surplus have limited further gains.
While geopolitical uncertainty traditionally benefits gold as a safe-haven investment, expensive oil risks keeping inflation elevated, potentially forcing central banks to maintain higher borrowing costs for longer.
That is bad news for gold, which does not pay interest.
International gold prices continued to face selling pressure, with bullion trading at around $3,514.55 an ounce, down 1.35 per cent, as investors remained cautious ahead of crucial US inflation data.
Gold has already lost around 8 per cent this month, following a nearly 7 per cent decline in October, according to Bloomberg.
Fresh US tariff threats targeting China, the European Union and several other economies have also unsettled global stock markets, prompting some investors to sell their gold holdings to cover losses elsewhere.
“The recent decline was mainly driven by a selloff in the equity market because investors needed cash to pay for margin calls. As of now, markets continue to remain in consolidation mode until further signals,” ANZ analyst Soni Kumari told Reuters.
For UAE gold buyers, the next major trigger for prices could come as early as Wednesday evening.
The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, is scheduled for release at 5.30pm UAE time.
Financial markets are pricing in a more than 96 per cent probability of a quarter-percentage-point interest rate increase in December.
Stronger-than-expected US consumer confidence, which reached its highest level in nearly two years in November, has further reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy.
“The Fed’s policy outlook remains the key headwind for gold,” Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone Group, told Bloomberg.
“Technically, $3,500 is the key level I’d watch. Holding above this psychological threshold could provide a base for stabilization, but a sustained break below it would open the door to another leg lower.”
A stronger-than-expected inflation reading could trigger another round of selling, potentially bringing Dubai jewellery prices down further.
Despite the recent price correction, gold remains the most widely held investment among UAE investors, ahead of property, cryptocurrencies and stocks.
Recent World Gold Council research found that 63 per cent of UAE investors own gold in some form, with 27 per cent holding fine gold jewellery and 24 per cent owning gold bars or coins.
However, months of elevated prices have taken a toll on consumer demand. UAE gold jewellery demand fell 29 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, while demand for bars and coins declined 15 per cent as investors waited for more attractive buying opportunities.
Shoppers hoping for an even bigger discount may want to watch Wednesday evening's US inflation announcement before committing to a large purchase.
Analysts remain cautious about the prospects of an immediate recovery.
“We expect gold’s downward pressure to eventually reverse, although the recovery could remain muted into early 2027 before gaining momentum,” analysts at OCBC said in a note, according to Reuters.
For jewellery buyers with upcoming weddings or festive purchases, the current correction offers some breathing room. For investors, however, continued volatility means spreading purchases over several weeks rather than committing a large sum at once may help reduce the risk of buying at the wrong time.