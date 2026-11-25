For jewellery buyers with upcoming weddings or festive purchases, the current correction offers some breathing room. For investors, however, continued volatility means spreading purchases over several weeks rather than committing a large sum at once may help reduce the risk of buying at the wrong time.

However, months of elevated prices have taken a toll on consumer demand. UAE gold jewellery demand fell 29 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, while demand for bars and coins declined 15 per cent as investors waited for more attractive buying opportunities.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.