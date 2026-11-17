World Gold Council survey finds 63% of investors own gold and 71% would consider buying
Dubai: Gold is the most widely held investment in the UAE, with 63 per cent of investors owning at least one form of it, a new World Gold Council survey shows. The finding comes at a time when the precious metal sits near a one-year low.
The council’s “Gold investment in the UAE” report ranks gold ahead of savings accounts at 39 per cent, cryptocurrencies at 33 per cent, real estate at 26 per cent and stocks and shares at 23 per cent. About 71 per cent of respondents also said they would consider buying gold over the next 12 months.
Investors surveyed by the council cite price expectations as the top reason for buying, with 42 per cent of recent buyers placing it in their top three. Ease of buying and selling anywhere follows at 36 per cent. Those who have never bought gold name the influence of geopolitical and economic events on the price, a preference for other investments and volatility as the main barriers.
Ownership patterns vary by group. Women are more likely than men to hold gold, at 76 per cent against 58 per cent. Asian expatriates record the highest ownership among nationality groups at 67 per cent. In terms of products physical gold still leads. Fine gold jewellery is held by 27 per cent of investors and bars or coins by 24 per cent. Digital gold reaches 15 per cent, gold accumulation plans 11 per cent and gold ETFs 10 per cent.
But off late there seems to be a reversal. Among recent investors, 59 per cent preferred digital gold and 57 per cent of gold ETF buyers invested at least once a month. That number drops down to 28 per cent for bars and coins and 23 per cent for jewellery.
Global flows show a similar split. Physically backed gold ETFs took in 211 tons in the third quarter, while demand for bars and coins fell sharply. However, investors linked bars, coins and jewellery with safety and easy resale. While digital gold and ETFs sat closer to stocks and cryptocurrencies on perceived risk.
“Gold plays a significant role within the UAE investment landscape, and our research shows that investors are engaging with it in different ways,” said Lisa Vainio, Head of Policy and External Affairs, EMEA, at the World Gold Council. “Physical gold remains the foundation of ownership, while digital products support more frequent investment and broaden access to gold.”
She added that strong interest does not remove every obstacle. “There is a real opportunity for the industry to educate investors about the strategic role of gold in their portfolios.”
Ipsos conducted the research through self-administered online surveys between September 29 and October 21, 2025, before this year’s sell-off. It covered 2,000 UAE investors aged 18 to 65 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.
The current market backdrop is harsh. Spot gold hit $3,830.74 an ounce on November 16, its lowest since October 2025 and 31.5 per cent below the January record of $5,594.82, according to a Reuters analysis. The metal dropped below $3,900 (Dh14,323) on October 30 for a one-year low. A brief rebound followed, with prices up more than 2 per cent on November 2 as oil declined. The slide then resumed.
Today spot gold is trading at $3,874.09 gaining some momentum. That puts the metal roughly 5.3 per cent down for the year.
Rate expectations is what has got investors and traders rattled. Traders expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 25 basis points in December, which has lifted Treasury yields and kept the dollar near its highest since April 2025. A stronger dollar makes bullion costlier for buyers in other currencies. Higher oil prices from the Iran war have also fed inflation fears.
On the other hand, central banks have kept up support. They bought 675 tons between January and September, according to the council’s estimate.