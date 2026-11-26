World Gold Council survey finds 54% of UAE women bought gold jewellery for themselves
Dubai: Ninety per cent of women and 91 per cent of men in the UAE would be interested in buying jewellery made in Dubai, according to new World Gold Council research. Respondents link the appeal to authenticity, quality materials and craftsmanship.
Ipsos surveyed 3,000 residents aged 18 to 65 across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, including 1,800 women and 1,200 men. Fieldwork ran from October 16 to November 14, 2025.
Women favour buying for themselves. More than half, 54 per cent, have purchased fine gold jewellery for their own use, against 35 per cent who bought it as a gift. Among those who bought for themselves in the past year, 42 per cent cited self-reward. Birthdays drew 30 per cent and investment 29 per cent.
Men split more evenly. Among them, 43 per cent have bought for themselves and 41 per cent as a gift. Wedding anniversaries led gifting occasions at 34 per cent, ahead of birthdays at 27 per cent.
Lisa Vainio, the council's Head of Policy and External Affairs for EMEA, observes: "Women are buying for themselves, often as a reward with lasting value, while gifting remains particularly important for men." She adds that interest in contemporary 24K designs and 'Made in Dubai' pieces shows demand for fresh styles that keep the authenticity and quality shoppers expect from gold.
Tourists show similar enthusiasm. A separate survey of 500 gold-buying visitors found 85 per cent bought jewellery, rising to 97 per cent among women. Quality was the top reason at 65 per cent, followed by unique designs at 28 per cent and VAT refunds at 26 per cent. Another 59 per cent called gold shopping a key incentive for the trip.
Price remains the main barrier. Affordability tops the list for 29 per cent of women who have never bought gold for themselves and 28 per cent of men who have never bought it as a gift. Extra charges and doubts over purity also deter buyers.
Shoppers have faced a bumpy month. Dubai 24K gold opened trading on November 2 at about Dh470 a gram, according to Dubai Jewellery Group data. It peaked near Dh496.75 on November 9. It then slid to Dh456.25 on November 18. Today its trading at Dh