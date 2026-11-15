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UAE population crosses 12 million: How many are men and how many women?

UAE population has grown from 3.17 million in 2000 to 12.06 million in 2025

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The number of men increased by 6.7 per cent from 7.23 million in 2024, while the female population grew by 7 per cent from approximately 4 million during the same period.
The number of men increased by 6.7 per cent from 7.23 million in 2024, while the female population grew by 7 per cent from approximately 4 million during the same period.
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Dubai: The UAE's population reached 12.06 million in 2025, an increase of 7 per cent, or approximately 770,000 people, from 11.3 million the previous year, according to figures released by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

The data showed that the country's male population reached 7.7 million, accounting for 64 per cent of the total, while women numbered 4.35 million, representing the remaining 36 per cent.

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The number of men increased by 6.7 per cent from 7.23 million in 2024, while the female population grew by 7 per cent from approximately 4 million during the same period.

The figures are based on the UAE's population register, which the FCSC defines as a comprehensive count of all living individuals within the country's borders at a specific point in time, using official administrative records to determine their demographic characteristics.

Population nearly quadruples since 2000

The UAE's population has increased by approximately 280 per cent since the beginning of the millennium, rising from 3.17 million in 2000 to more than 12 million in 2025.

The figures highlight the country's sustained population growth over the past 25 years.

Between 2000 and 2010, the population increased by 120 per cent to reach 6.8 million.

Growth continued over the following decade, with the population rising by 33 per cent to 9.3 million in 2020.

Between 2020 and 2025, the population increased by a further 29 per cent, surpassing 12 million by the end of last year. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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