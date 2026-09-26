Dubai’s overall population grew by 1.1 million in four years to 4.58 million
Dubai: More than four in five Dubai residents are between the ages of 20 and 59, with the emirate’s working-age population reaching nearly 3.68 million at the end of 2025, according to the latest statistics from the Dubai Health Authority.
The 20-to-59 age group accounted for 80.34 per cent of Dubai’s total population of 4,580,300 last year. Its numbers increased by 917,405 in four years, from 2,762,366 in 2021, representing growth of 33.21 per cent.
The working-age population in 2025 comprised 2,663,498 men, or 72.38 per cent of the group, and 1,016,273 women, or 27.62 per cent, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The data show that Dubai’s population remains heavily concentrated in working-age groups, particularly among residents aged 20 to 59.
Dubai’s overall population grew by 1.102 million people between 2021 and 2025, rising from 3,478,300 to 4,580,300, an increase of 31.68 per cent over four years.
Men accounted for 3,138,200 residents, or 68.52 per cent of the population, at the end of 2025, while women numbered 1,442,100, or 31.48 per cent.
That distribution changed only slightly from 2021, when Dubai had 2,400,100 male residents, representing 69 per cent of its population, and 1,078,200 female residents, representing 31 per cent.
Residents aged between 30 and 39 formed the largest component of Dubai’s population in 2025.
The group numbered 1,397,724, accounting for 30.52 per cent of all residents. That was an increase of 310,114, or 28.51 per cent, from 1,087,610 in 2021.
Within that group, residents aged 30 to 34 remained the single largest five-year age bracket, numbering 707,796, or 15.45 per cent of Dubai’s population.
The group had numbered 623,368 in 2021, when it represented 17.92 per cent of the emirate’s smaller overall population.
Growth was sharper among people aged 35 to 39. Their numbers rose from 464,242 in 2021 to 689,928 in 2025, an increase of 225,686, or 48.61 per cent.
The expansion of these age groups gives Dubai a large concentration of residents in stages of life typically associated with established careers and higher workforce participation.
Dubai also had more than 1.06 million residents aged 20 to 29 last year, accounting for 23.24 per cent of the emirate’s population.
Their numbers rose by 214,929 from 849,380 in 2021, an increase of 25.3 per cent.
The 20-to-24 age bracket recorded particularly strong growth, increasing from 272,589 people in 2021 to 400,465 in 2025.
That represented an increase of 46.91 per cent in four years. The group’s share of the total population also increased, from 7.84 per cent to 8.74 per cent.
The sizeable population in its 20s gives Dubai a substantial pool of people at the beginning of their careers or moving from higher education into the workforce.
Some of the strongest growth was recorded among people between the ages of 40 and 59.
Their population reached 1,217,738 in 2025, equivalent to 26.59 per cent of Dubai’s total population.
That compared with 825,376 residents in 2021, when the group represented 23.73 per cent of the total.
The increase of 392,362 people amounted to growth of 47.54 per cent in four years.
The 40-to-44 age bracket expanded from 370,177 to 539,388, while the number of people aged 45 to 49 increased from 236,729 to 349,574.
Residents aged 50 to 54 recorded an even faster proportional increase, with the group growing by 81,699 people, or 65.13 per cent, over the four-year period.
The figures indicate that Dubai’s population growth has not been confined to younger workers, with substantial increases also recorded among more experienced working-age residents.
People under the age of 20 numbered 756,497 in 2025, accounting for 16.52 per cent of Dubai’s population.
That was up from 632,757 in 2021, although their share of the population declined from 18.19 per cent because other age groups grew more quickly.
At the other end of the demographic spectrum, Dubai had 144,032 residents aged 60 and above in 2025, representing 3.15 per cent of the population.
Their numbers were considerably higher than in 2021, when 83,177 residents were aged 60 or older and accounted for 2.38 per cent of the population.
Taken together, the figures show a demographic profile dominated by working-age residents: nearly 3.68 million of Dubai’s 4.58 million people were between 20 and 59 at the end of 2025, leaving less than one fifth of the population outside that age range.