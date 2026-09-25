Al Marjan Island captures nearly two-thirds of off-plan apartment interest in RAK

“The data reveals two distinct dynamics within Ras Al Khaimah’s residential market. Ready homes continue to attract the majority of overall interest, reflecting demand from buyers looking for established communities and properties available today. In the off-plan segment, however, interest is strongly concentrated around Al Marjan Island and projects offering waterfront locations, branded residences and lifestyle-led experiences. This suggests that new development alone is not the primary draw; buyers are responding to projects with a clear destination and lifestyle proposition,” said Fibha Ahmed, VP of Property Sales at Bayut.