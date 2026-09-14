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Wynn Al Marjan Island unveils two 1,460 sqm apartments at top of 70-storey tower

Each seven-bedroom apartment will occupy the highest floors of the Ras Al Khaimah resort

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Wynn Al Marjan Island unveils two 1,460 sqm apartments at top of 70-storey tower

Dubai: Wynn Al Marjan Island has unveiled two seven-bedroom apartments spanning approximately 1,460 square metres each, offering the first detailed look at the largest accommodation planned within the resort’s Enclave hotel concept.

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The Mayfair Apartment and Paris Apartment will occupy the uppermost floors of Wynn Al Marjan Island’s 70-storey Resort Tower, with views across the Arabian Gulf and Hajar Mountains.

The two apartments will sit at the highest level of Enclave, the resort’s boutique hotel offering, and will include multiple entertaining rooms, private bars and spaces for in-apartment dining, spa and salon treatments.

Wynn Al Marjan Island, which is scheduled to open in 2027, is the first integrated resort in the UAE.

Seven bedrooms and private services

Each apartment will have seven bedrooms, with services designed to allow guests to dine, receive treatments and access entertainment without leaving the accommodation.

Guests staying in the Mayfair and Paris Apartments will also have access to Enclave’s private arrival experience, which includes a guarded entry drive, separate lobby and dedicated elevators.

Enclave will comprise 313 suites across the upper floors of the resort and include the two apartments, Townhomes, and Marina and Ocean Estates. Wynn said there will be no more than nine suites on each floor.

The Mayfair and Paris Apartments are palaces in the sky. There is nothing on the world stage today that will rival what we’ve created here. Everything comes to you. There are only two accommodations at this level of the tower, and every aspect of the experience has been intentionally designed around privacy, service, and personalisation.
Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development

Paris-inspired interiors

The Paris Apartment has been designed by Paris-based Pinto in collaboration with Wynn Design & Development.

The two-storey apartment has been conceived around the idea of a collector and frequent traveller’s home, combining bespoke furniture, artworks, auction finds and objects sourced from different markets.

Pinto, founded by Alberto Pinto in 1971, is now led by owner and co-artistic director Fahad Hariri and co-artistic director Pietro Scaglione.

The interiors will include grand columns, glass surfaces, hand-painted murals, artworks and artisan-made lighting.

Lenahan said Wynn gave the studio considerable freedom over the design.

Mayfair takes cues from London homes

The Mayfair Apartment has been designed by Anouska Hempel Design and draws on private residences in London, with classical planning, detailed craftsmanship and extensive use of green across its interiors.

The apartment will feature lacquered panelling, green marble, detailed millwork and gilded accents, alongside views of the Arabian Gulf coastline and mountains.

Its name references the design studio’s London roots and the Mayfair district.

“Anouska created what are arguably the very first boutique hotels with her namesake London properties, Blake's and the Hempel,” says Lenahan. “Guests of Anouska’s hotel were a who’s who from the global stage because of how she launched the ultimate boutique hotel experience.”

The two apartments were developed through a collaboration involving Lenahan, Anouska Hempel Design and Pinto.

Wynn Al Marjan Island is being developed on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, about 50 miles from Dubai International Airport.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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