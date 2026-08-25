Wynn Al Marjan Island introduces luxury townhomes as Ras Al Khaimah resort nears 2027 opening

Ras Al Khaimah: Wynn Al Marjan Island, on Tuesday, announced Townhome Accommodations, adding four of the resort’s most exclusive stays as the Ras Al Khaimah destination prepares to open in September 2027. Wynn Al Marjan Island is being developed as the UAE’s first integrated resort and is scheduled to open in September 2027.

“What distinguishes the Townhomes is their individuality,” Lenahan said. “Guests will encounter the rare and extraordinary. Every detail has been created specifically for these accommodations, resulting in spaces that feel deeply personal, highly curated, and distinctive as the finest homes anywhere in the world.”

“This is a country that absorbs pressure and keeps functioning rather than one that gets knocked off course by it,” Billings said, adding that the company had underwritten the project based on the UAE’s demonstrated ability to manage through geopolitical risks.

“Wynn Resorts, alongside our partners in Ras Al Khaimah, are now pleased to announce that Wynn Al Marjan Island... will open its doors to guests in September of 2027,” he said during an earnings earlier this month.

“Enclave was designed as a destination within the resort, and the Townhomes take that concept one step further,” Lenahan said. “They have a character and identity all their own, created for guests seeking the privacy and permanence of a home within a world-class resort.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.