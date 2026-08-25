Wynn Al Marjan Island introduces luxury townhomes as Ras Al Khaimah resort nears 2027 opening

Four private townhomes will offer up to 1,110 square metres of space at Wynn
Ras Al Khaimah: Wynn Al Marjan Island, on Tuesday, announced Townhome Accommodations, adding four of the resort’s most exclusive stays as the Ras Al Khaimah destination prepares to open in September 2027. Wynn Al Marjan Island is being developed as the UAE’s first integrated resort and is scheduled to open in September 2027.
Located within Enclave, the resort’s boutique hotel, the townhomes will range from 630 square metres for two-bedroom layouts to 1,110 square metres for four-bedroom layouts, with reservations available exclusively to selected guests, it said in a statement.
The townhomes are positioned at the heart of the resort and are accessed through a private Royal Foyer. The concept draws inspiration from the grand private urban residences of Paris.
Wynn says the accommodation has been designed for guests looking for privacy without being removed from the resort’s dining, entertainment, wellness and beachfront experiences.
“Townhomes move beyond the traditional idea of a villa or penthouse,” said Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief creative officer, Wynn Design & Development.
“This is an entirely different category of accommodation, defined by privacy, scale, and a level of residential design rarely found in a resort setting.”
The four townhomes will span two levels, with sizes ranging from 630 to 1,110 square metres. Wynn describes them as the most expansive guest accommodations it has created across its global portfolio.
Each includes a primary suite and private spa facilities, including a hammam and tepidarium. Other features include palatial living and dining rooms, a library, billiards salon, media room, contemporary kitchen, bar and spaces designed for entertaining.
The accommodation also extends outdoors, with a fully enclosed landscaped courtyard featuring multiple plunge pools.
“What distinguishes the Townhomes is their individuality,” Lenahan said. “Guests will encounter the rare and extraordinary. Every detail has been created specifically for these accommodations, resulting in spaces that feel deeply personal, highly curated, and distinctive as the finest homes anywhere in the world.”
The townhomes form part of Enclave, Wynn Al Marjan Island’s boutique hotel within the wider resort. With their addition, Enclave will comprise 323 accommodations across suites, Apartments, Townhomes, and Marina and Ocean Estates.
“Enclave was designed as a destination within the resort, and the Townhomes take that concept one step further,” Lenahan said. “They have a character and identity all their own, created for guests seeking the privacy and permanence of a home within a world-class resort.”
Guests staying in the townhomes will have access to a private beachfront, along with dedicated 24-hour butler and culinary staff and private chauffeured transportation.
Wynn has previously confirmed that the resort will officially open in September 2027. The company's latest project update also put the total construction cost at around $5.7 billion, following a $600 million increase in the estimated cost.
Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings said construction was progressing rapidly.
“Wynn Resorts, alongside our partners in Ras Al Khaimah, are now pleased to announce that Wynn Al Marjan Island... will open its doors to guests in September of 2027,” he said during an earnings earlier this month.
The company has also said it remains committed to the UAE despite regional geopolitical tensions.
“This is a country that absorbs pressure and keeps functioning rather than one that gets knocked off course by it,” Billings said, adding that the company had underwritten the project based on the UAE’s demonstrated ability to manage through geopolitical risks.
He also pointed to continued activity at Dubai International Airport, saying flight capacity had continued to grow and that supply chains and day-to-day life were largely normal.
Wynn contributed $48.1 million to the project's joint venture during the second quarter, taking its total cash contribution to $1.06 billion. The company owns 40 per cent of the joint venture developing the resort.