GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Wynn Al Marjan Island introduces luxury townhomes as Ras Al Khaimah resort nears 2027 opening

Four private townhomes will offer up to 1,110 square metres of space at Wynn

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah will introduce four exclusive Townhomes, ranging from 630 to 1,110 square metres, ahead of the resort’s September 2027 opening.
Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah will introduce four exclusive Townhomes, ranging from 630 to 1,110 square metres, ahead of the resort’s September 2027 opening.
Wynn Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah: Wynn Al Marjan Island, on Tuesday, announced Townhome Accommodations, adding four of the resort’s most exclusive stays as the Ras Al Khaimah destination prepares to open in September 2027. Wynn Al Marjan Island is being developed as the UAE’s first integrated resort and is scheduled to open in September 2027.

Located within Enclave, the resort’s boutique hotel, the townhomes will range from 630 square metres for two-bedroom layouts to 1,110 square metres for four-bedroom layouts, with reservations available exclusively to selected guests, it said in a statement.

The townhomes are positioned at the heart of the resort and are accessed through a private Royal Foyer. The concept draws inspiration from the grand private urban residences of Paris.

Wynn says the accommodation has been designed for guests looking for privacy without being removed from the resort’s dining, entertainment, wellness and beachfront experiences.

“Townhomes move beyond the traditional idea of a villa or penthouse,” said Todd-Avery Lenahan, president and chief creative officer, Wynn Design & Development.

“This is an entirely different category of accommodation, defined by privacy, scale, and a level of residential design rarely found in a resort setting.”

Bigger than usual

The four townhomes will span two levels, with sizes ranging from 630 to 1,110 square metres. Wynn describes them as the most expansive guest accommodations it has created across its global portfolio.

Each includes a primary suite and private spa facilities, including a hammam and tepidarium. Other features include palatial living and dining rooms, a library, billiards salon, media room, contemporary kitchen, bar and spaces designed for entertaining.

The accommodation also extends outdoors, with a fully enclosed landscaped courtyard featuring multiple plunge pools.

“What distinguishes the Townhomes is their individuality,” Lenahan said. “Guests will encounter the rare and extraordinary. Every detail has been created specifically for these accommodations, resulting in spaces that feel deeply personal, highly curated, and distinctive as the finest homes anywhere in the world.”

Enclave expands

The townhomes form part of Enclave, Wynn Al Marjan Island’s boutique hotel within the wider resort. With their addition, Enclave will comprise 323 accommodations across suites, Apartments, Townhomes, and Marina and Ocean Estates.

“Enclave was designed as a destination within the resort, and the Townhomes take that concept one step further,” Lenahan said. “They have a character and identity all their own, created for guests seeking the privacy and permanence of a home within a world-class resort.”

Guests staying in the townhomes will have access to a private beachfront, along with dedicated 24-hour butler and culinary staff and private chauffeured transportation.

Wynn has previously confirmed that the resort will officially open in September 2027. The company's latest project update also put the total construction cost at around $5.7 billion, following a $600 million increase in the estimated cost.

Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings said construction was progressing rapidly.

“Wynn Resorts, alongside our partners in Ras Al Khaimah, are now pleased to announce that Wynn Al Marjan Island... will open its doors to guests in September of 2027,” he said during an earnings earlier this month.

The company has also said it remains committed to the UAE despite regional geopolitical tensions.

“This is a country that absorbs pressure and keeps functioning rather than one that gets knocked off course by it,” Billings said, adding that the company had underwritten the project based on the UAE’s demonstrated ability to manage through geopolitical risks.

He also pointed to continued activity at Dubai International Airport, saying flight capacity had continued to grow and that supply chains and day-to-day life were largely normal.

Wynn contributed $48.1 million to the project's joint venture during the second quarter, taking its total cash contribution to $1.06 billion. The company owns 40 per cent of the joint venture developing the resort.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
ultra luxury property marketRas Al Khaimah tourism

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Wynn Al Marjan Island's completed 550-metre beachfront and sheltered lagoon in Ras Al Khaimah, ahead of the resort's planned September 2027 opening.

Wynn Al Marjan Island reveals its future UAE beachfront

3m read
Construction is progressing rapidly at Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Wynn Resorts has confirmed the integrated resort will welcome its first guests in September 2027.

Wynn Al Marjan RAK gets opening date as costs climb

3m read
Senior representatives from Marjan, Wynn Resorts and Aman Group celebrate the groundbreaking of Janu Al Marjan Island.

Wynn, Marjan begin work on Janu resort in RAK

2m read
The under-construction Wynn Al Marjan Island marks a milestone for both the UAE's hospitality industry and its emerging regulated gaming sector.

Inside RAK's $5.1-billion Wynn Al Marjan Island

5m read