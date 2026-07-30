Dubai population jumps from 12,000 to 4.58 million in 144 years

While the resident population stands at 4.58 million, the number of people physically present in the emirate during peak daytime hours climbs to 6.392 million, driven by workers, tourists, students, shoppers and other short-term visitors. More than 1.812 million people are temporarily present in Dubai on an average day, highlighting the enormous demand placed on roads, public transport, utilities, healthcare and other essential services.

Approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the ‘Dubai Population Now’ initiative replaces the traditional census with a continuously updated digital system, enabling authorities to track demographic changes in real time and make faster, data-driven decisions.

Officials said Dubai has become one of the fastest-growing cities among advanced economies, with its population growth underpinned by world-class infrastructure, business-friendly policies and its ability to attract global talent and investment. The new real-time monitoring system will help ensure infrastructure and public services keep pace with the emirate’s rapid expansion.

The initiative is the result of collaboration among several government entities, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Land Department, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics are used to analyse demographic trends, forecast future population movements and support planning for housing, education, healthcare, transportation and other public services. The data also powers Dubai’s real-time Population Clock, allowing policymakers to monitor demographic changes as they happen.

Officials said the new register-based methodology represents the next generation of population censuses. Instead of conducting a traditional census every few years, the system continuously integrates data from government entities, linking administrative records through secure digital platforms.

The emirate recorded 5.4 per cent GDP growth in 2025, welcomed 19.6 million international tourists, up 5 per cent, while Dubai Airports handled around 96 million passengers, an increase of 4.9 per cent over the previous year. Population growth, he said, reflects the expansion of the labour market, rising demand for services and continuous improvements in quality of life.

He said the project reflects Dubai’s vision of using advanced technologies to build an integrated digital ecosystem powered by trusted real-time data, enabling government entities to formulate more accurate policies, provide proactive services, improve investment decisions and strengthen the emirate’s readiness for sustained growth.

Digital Dubai announced that the emirate’s resident population reached 4.580 million by the end of 2025, an increase of approximately 332,000 people over the previous year, representing a 7.5 per cent growth rate. The figures are generated using administrative records, smart government systems and advanced digital technologies rather than conventional census surveys.

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