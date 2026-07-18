Zoya reinforces its position as a fast-growing Dubai developer with a milestone month of launches and groundbreakings

Zoya Developments has announced the launch of Elinor, its latest residential development in Dubai South, with an investment value of Dh110 million. Marking the company's third project in the district, the launch reinforces Zoya's long-term growth strategy in one of Dubai's most dynamic residential hubs and underscores its confidence in the area's continued evolution as a key destination for homeowners and investors.

The launch comes as Dubai South continues to emerge as one of the emirate's most promising growth corridors, supported by major infrastructure investments, enhanced transport connectivity, and the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. Driven by strong government-led development and rising demand for well-connected, future-ready communities, the district is increasingly attracting both end-users and investors seeking sustainable lasting value. Through Elinor, Zoya Developments continues to contribute to the delivery of high-quality residential communities that align with Dubai's urban development vision.

Designed to respond to evolving market demand, Elinor forms part of Zoya Developments' strategy to deliver contemporary residential communities in locations that combine accessibility, quality construction and strong investment fundamentals. The project further strengthens the company's portfolio in Dubai South while contributing to the continued development of one of Dubai's key urban growth districts.

Commenting on the launch, Shoaib Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Zoya Developments, said: "Elinor represents another important milestone in our growth strategy and reflects our confidence in the potential of Dubai South. The district continues to evolve into one of Dubai's most attractive residential and investment destinations, supported by major infrastructure developments and strong market demand. Through Elinor, we are continuing our commitment to delivering well-designed homes that offer lasting value for both homeowners and investors."

He added: "Our focus remains on developing communities that combine quality, connectivity and efficient project delivery. As Dubai continues to expand into new growth corridors, we see significant opportunities to contribute to the city's evolving residential landscape through developments that meet the changing needs of the market."

The project is being launched in partnership with First Palm Properties, which has been appointed as the exclusive channel partner, while Maple is serving as the project consultant. Together, the partners will support the successful introduction of Elinor to the market and communicate its value proposition to investors and prospective homeowners.

Elinor is Zoya Developments' third residential project in Dubai South and forms part of the company's broader strategy to expand its presence across Dubai's emerging growth corridors. The launch reflects Zoya Developments' continued commitment to creating thoughtfully designed residential communities that deliver value while supporting the ongoing evolution of Dubai's real estate sector.