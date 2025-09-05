Dubai records fastest population growth in its history, surpassing 4 million residents

Dubai adds 5,161 residents in a week, total population reaches 4,003,643
Dubai’s population has crossed the 4-million mark for the first time, according to official data showing one of the fastest growth rates in the emirate’s history.
Figures from the Dubai Statistics Center’s Population Clock recorded a surge of 5,161 new residents in just one week, bringing the total to 4,003,643 by midday Thursday, up from 3,998,482 a week earlier. The center described the pace as unprecedented, building on steady increases over the past year.
The emirate had already gained more than 208,000 residents in 2024, a 5.5 percent rise that pushed the population to 3.86 million by year-end. Daily averages in early 2025 show the population climbing by about 567 people per day.
Analysts attribute the surge to sustained inflows of foreign investment, rising property demand, and Dubai’s success in attracting entrepreneurs, professionals, and wealthy individuals from Europe and beyond. The emirate’s infrastructure, safety record, and pro-business environment continue to draw newcomers seeking both opportunity and quality of life.
By the end of 2024, men accounted for 2.7 million residents (roughly 69% of the total), while women made up about 1.2 million.
The Dubai Statistics Center calculates population estimates using censuses, surveys, and government databases, with the Population Clock providing near real-time updates on residents living permanently within the emirate’s boundaries, including both citizens and expatriates.
