Dubai retail prices moved the other way. A gram of 24K gold is priced at Dh433.25, up Dh7.25 from Dh426.00. The 22K variety costs Dh401.25 against Dh394.25, a rise of Dh7. The 18K grade sits at Dh329.75 versus Dh324.00, up Dh5.75. The 14K grade sells for Dh257.25. The gains follow Wednesday's 0.9 per cent jump in the spot price.