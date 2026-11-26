Dubai 24K gold rises Dh7.25 to Dh433.25 as US core inflation lifts Fed rate hike bets
Dubai: Gold edges slightly higher in global trade on Thursday after rising a day earlier. Stronger US inflation data hardened bets that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again. Spot gold dipped 0.2 per cent to $3,572.35 an ounce at 11:30 am in Dubai.
Dubai retail prices moved the other way. A gram of 24K gold is priced at Dh433.25, up Dh7.25 from Dh426.00. The 22K variety costs Dh401.25 against Dh394.25, a rise of Dh7. The 18K grade sits at Dh329.75 versus Dh324.00, up Dh5.75. The 14K grade sells for Dh257.25. The gains follow Wednesday's 0.9 per cent jump in the spot price.
The metal briefly slipped below $3,500 an ounce on Wednesday. It recovered to close higher. US markets are shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The inflation reading drove Thursday's softer tone. The Fed's preferred gauge of underlying prices, the personal consumption expenditures index excluding food and energy, rose 3.3 per cent in October from a year earlier. That is the highest rate since 2023.
The figure keeps the central bank on course to lift rates next month. Further increases could follow in 2027.
Higher rates weigh on gold because the metal pays no interest. Investors tend to favour yield-bearing assets when borrowing costs climb.
Bullion has dropped sharply this year. The US-Iran war pushed up energy prices and inflation, and major economies tightened monetary policy in response. A surge in the dollar over recent weeks added pressure. A stronger greenback raises the cost of gold for buyers who hold other currencies.
Trade policy adds another risk. Washington has announced a fresh round of tariffs targeting China and the European Union after an overcapacity probe. The duties could lift consumer prices further, according to Bloomberg.
Dubai buyers will have to watch the dollar once US markets reopen on Friday. Local rates follow the international spot price and the dirham's peg to the dollar, so any move in bullion reaches jewellery counters quickly