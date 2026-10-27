In the UAE, shoppers are flocking the gold souks as prices in the run-up to the festive weeks align well with the lower rates. 24-karat gold is priced at Dh483.25 versus Dh485.25 it traded the previous day. 22-karat gold is trading at Dh447.50 , 18-karat is being priced at Dh367.75 while 14-karat is down to Dh287.