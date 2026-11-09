In the UAE, 24-karat gold sold at Dh496.75 a gram on Monday, just after Diwali. That compares with Dh490.50 at the previous rate, a gain of Dh6.25, or 1.3 per cent. A week earlier, 24-karat gold was priced at Dh470.25 on November 2, with 22-karat at Dh435.50 and 18-karat at Dh358.