In the UAE, those looking to buy gold might see some respite from mid-September levels. 24-karat gold is trading below the Dh500 mark at Dh498 per gram. 22-karat is now priced at Dh461 whereas 18-karat can be bought for Dh379 per gram. It's the lightweight jewellery made of 14-carat that might see many takers as the cost of that has fallen to Dh295.50 on Monday.