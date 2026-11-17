He also addressed the UAE’s critics, pointing to its removal from the FATF grey list and the EU high-risk list. “Our job is to keep the door open for legitimate producers and firmly closed to the illegitimate trade,” he said. He argued that refiners in Europe and North America with their own sourcing scandals face less scrutiny. “You would expect the same standard and treatment to be applied to everyone,” he said. His invitation to critics was direct: “Meet our regulators, give us your feedback, and see the system for yourselves.”