The brand marks its 20-year journey with fresh ambitions for growth
Milano by Danube, a leading name in sanitaryware and building materials, is set to make a strong presence at Big 5 Global 2026, taking place from 23–26 November at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Exhibiting at Booth 4E 197, the brand will showcase its latest offerings across sanitaryware, electrical solutions and hardware, alongside an exclusive first glimpse of its upcoming air conditioning range, marking its expansion into a new product category.
Celebrating 20 years since its establishment in 2006, Milano will also pay tribute to its roots by unveiling refreshed shattaf packaging featuring a new logo inspired by Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, popularly known as the ‘Shattaf Man’.
The initiative honours the product that helped shape his entrepreneurial journey and laid the foundation for Milano.
Under the leadership of Sahil Sajan, Director of Milano by Danube, who is spearheading the brand’s next phase of innovation, diversification and international expansion, Milano continues to build on its legacy while embracing new opportunities.
The brand will also soft-launch its latest hand shower innovation, further reinforcing its commitment to functionality, technology and everyday wellness.