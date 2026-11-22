“When I started, I knew people would see me as Anis Sajan’s son first,” he says. “That was understandable, but I also knew that if I wanted to contribute meaningfully, I had to understand the business myself. I started from the basics, learning about products, spending time in the warehouse and understanding how things worked at the ground level.”

His journey, however, did not begin in a leadership position. Sahil started working with Milano during his college years at the age of 19, taking on responsibilities that allowed him to understand the business from its operational foundations. He spent time in the warehouse learning about products, specifications and inventory, before gaining experience at the retail level and understanding customer expectations.

When Sahil Sajan first became involved with Milano by Danube, he was aware of the perception that came with being the son of Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group. For many, he was simply the next generation stepping into an established family business. The label of a nepo kid was inevitable, and Sahil knew that earning recognition beyond his family name would require him to establish his own credibility.

Sahil formally began his professional journey within Milano as a sales executive, progressing through different responsibilities before taking on the role of Director in 2022. The transition was gradual, allowing him to understand the business at different levels.

These experiences gradually shaped his understanding of how the industry operates beyond the UAE. Observing his father negotiate with suppliers and engage with international buyers helped him understand the importance of relationships, product knowledge and market dynamics.

His introduction to the industry had begun much earlier. At the age of 10, Sahil was already accompanying his father to international exhibitions, observing business conversations and meeting suppliers from different parts of the world. Events such as Big 5 Global and the Canton Fair in China became part of his early exposure to the building materials industry.

Sahil believes understanding a business goes beyond knowing its revenue, sales targets or distribution network. It requires an understanding of the people who contribute to its growth. This philosophy is particularly evident in how he approaches relationships with suppliers and buyers.

“I don’t look at our suppliers and buyers as just suppliers and buyers; I see them as partners,” Sahil says. “A business relationship cannot be limited to placing orders and completing transactions. It is about understanding each other’s requirements, building trust and growing together.”

International growth

The geopolitical uncertainty and shipping disruptions this year, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, made this year more challenging for businesses serving international markets. Traditionally, customers relied on Dubai as a free-trade hub to route goods to international destinations. However, supply chain disruptions made shipping from the UAE increasingly difficult. Sahil’s priority was to find alternative routes, ensure business continuity and prevent the disruptions from affecting sales.

Although Milano had been facilitating direct shipments from China for three years, Sahil saw the changing circumstances as an opportunity to scale the model. This led to the formal introduction of its Global Direct strategy at the April 2026 Canton Fair. The approach allows customers to place orders through Dubai while having products shipped directly from China, reducing additional routing costs and offering greater flexibility.

“The changing geopolitical situation made us rethink how we could serve our international customers,” he explains. “We already had the direct shipment model in place, but we saw an opportunity to take it further. We decided to scale it at a time when businesses were looking for alternatives, and the response has been encouraging.”

The move has since translated into significant international growth. Milano recorded a 250 per cent increase in international sales compared with the corresponding period last year, alongside a 60 per cent increase in its international customer base since April 2026. The brand is now targeting $25 million in quarterly international business.

This momentum is supporting Milano’s expansion across East and West Africa, South Asia, Russia, the Caucasus and Central Asia. For Sahil, the focus is not simply on entering new markets but on building distribution networks and establishing lasting relationships with local partners.

“Milano was established by my father across the Middle East, but I see significant opportunities beyond our traditional markets,” he says. “We want to take the brand to more countries and establish Milano as a global name. For us, expansion is not just about entering a market but building relationships that last.”

Taking centre stage at Big 5 Global

Sahil has also taken a more prominent role in representing Milano at major industry platforms. At Big 5 Global, which starts today and runs until November 26 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sahil will showcase the brand’s vision, engaging with industry stakeholders and introducing its evolving product portfolio.