Casa Milano responds to evolving consumer demand with new wellness lounge in Dubai

“Consumer expectations have changed significantly. A bathroom is no longer just about functionality; for many customers, it has become a space to unwind, recharge and create a more personal experience at home. We wanted our showroom experience to reflect that change,” said Azhar Sajan, Director, Casa Milano. “The Wellness Lounge allows customers to see these products in context and understand how they can come together to create a space that feels personal to them. It is about experiencing the possibilities rather than simply looking at a product on display.”