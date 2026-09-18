How Anis Sajan’s discipline, yoga, style power his ageless energy at 55

The control has limits, and he is refreshingly willing to name them. He needs six to seven hours of sleep and a half-hour power nap in the afternoon. Business pressures can leave his mind too active to rest. The recession, Covid and difficult periods at work have affected him more mentally and emotionally than physically. “Physically, I may look fit. If I am not mentally and emotionally fit, I cannot give 100 per cent to my work, my family or the people around me,” he says. “There are days when I cannot shut off. I struggle the next day, and my family and team know it.”