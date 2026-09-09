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International Property Show 2026: Why Danube is offering deals not new projects

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, offers perspective

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Rahf Youssef, Reporter
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International Property Show 2026: Why Danube is offering deals not new projects

At this year’s 22nd edition of the International Property Show (IPS), which opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday and runs until today, most developers used their stage time to unveil news projects. Danube took a different approach. It launched an offer.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, spoke to Gulf News about why his stand was one of the busiest at the show.

“We are offering 10 per cent off. If you pay 20 per cent, you get 10 per cent off,” Sajan said. “This is the reason why you see so many people buying properties from Danube.”

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Asked how Danube stands out in a crowded market, Sajan pointed to the trust built over decades rather than the launch itself. “Danube has a well-established name in the country. I have been here for the last 35 years. People trust me,” he said. “Also, when we had this small construction material problem, we promised to deliver 11 projects in 11 months. So, we will do it because have the backing, and anybody who wants to buy property knows it they buy from Danube, they will get it on time.”

Best time to buy and invest

On performance, he was confident. “It is looking very good right now. When you look at the numbers, you will see each one of our figures is better than the last time.” , he added referring to their performance the past year.

His advice to buyers was therefore blunt. “I would say this is the time to buy. I am not saying to only buy from Danube. Buy from anywhere, buy today, because you will not get the same prices again.”

The confidence in the UAE is stronger than ever

The regional instability has not affected developers or buyers’ access to the real estate sector, if anything it has strengthened, if you ask Sajan.

“I have seen the confidence of people believing in Dubai and the UAE,” he said and added “I am not just saying that. Check the numbers from other developers as well, and you will know people are investing in Dubai because there is no better place than Dubai."

At IPS Danube was also showcasing Greenz by Danube, which is Danube’s first-ever townhouse community in Dubai. “But what we are actually unveiling today is the offer,” he said.

Rahf Youssef, Reporter
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
Rahf is an Abu Dhabi-based reporter and multimedia journalist with a background that spans live reporting, broadcasting, and social media presenting. She has extensive work experience in the Danish media industry and is on her way to a master’s degree in journalism from Roskilde University in Denmark. What drives her is curiosity, asking the right questions and chasing the human story behind every headline: the person behind the business, the feeling behind the fact, the ambition behind the achievement. When she's not on a story, she's off exploring music and pop culture, usually with a coffee in hand and a song stuck in her head.
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