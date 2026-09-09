Asked how Danube stands out in a crowded market, Sajan pointed to the trust built over decades rather than the launch itself. “Danube has a well-established name in the country. I have been here for the last 35 years. People trust me,” he said. “Also, when we had this small construction material problem, we promised to deliver 11 projects in 11 months. So, we will do it because have the backing, and anybody who wants to buy property knows it they buy from Danube, they will get it on time.”