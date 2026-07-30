Danube Properties to deliver 11 Dubai projects in 12 months, marking major milestone

Despite recent geopolitical developments in the GCC, which doubled the building material costs, Danube Properties remained committed to delivering every project as promised, supported by Danube Building Materials. "We absorbed the increased cost of procuring construction materials because keeping our promise to customers has always come first," Sajan added. "Delivering on time is part of our DNA, and we look forward to welcoming thousands of new homeowners to the Danube family in the months ahead."