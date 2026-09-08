IPS 2026 draws 35,000 participants as developers rethink growth, design and demand
Dubai: Dubai World Trade Centre drew 35,000 participants from 190 countries at the International Property Show (IPS 2026), a scale that reflects how much momentum is shaping the emirate's real estate market heading into 2026.
The city's global investment pitch
IPS 2026 has been serving as a conduit for Dubai, inviting foreign capital, with their investment pillars structured around global trade and the future economy. “We are focused into industrial investment: real estate, AI, and technology. Dawood Al Shezawi, IPS President said to Gulf News on day 2 of the 22nd edition of IPS 2026.
“We are working through three main pillars this year. So, the theme or the pillars of aim are basically global economy, and future trade,” he added.
While day 1 featured the unveiling of major projects in the property sector, including Tréppan Vision by the Fakhruddin properties to DLD Leadership speaking on the 2033 KPIs for the region, day 2 was the homeroom for exhibitions attracting real-estate agents and investors buzzing the floor for insights, on what the year looks like ahead.
The tangible benefit of the event is seen across the hospitality and tourism sector, he said, “IPS is becoming a promotion for Dubai, as a destination to attract investments.”
This year includes Azizi Properties, Binghatti, Danube, Fakhruddin Properties, SanZen and Union Properties, with over 300 exhibitors spanning developers, institutional investors, brokers, architects and innovation operators.
Opportunities at IPS 2026
From peak sales to filtration, many home-grown developers participating at the event shared how there is a shift in their vision for 2026. Sergey Avayan, founder of Holm Developers, says that 2025 was defined by intense competition and sales opportunities, but 2026 has entered what he called a period of "filtration", where success now depends on sustainability, creativity, and discipline around leverage.
“All the developers in the market today, designing a product for consumers to buy in 2026, needs to be more creative, Sergay said, “We are at IPS to showcase our success story with a long-term vision.”
Other brands took a similar approach this year. Anax Developers used the event to position itself as a niche player rather than a mass-market one, leaning into the experiential side of real estate. By integrating advanced technology, automatic ambient lighting, facial recognition, and AI-driven building management systems, Raja Al Madeen, CEO of Anax, says that the brand is focused on creating an intuitive living experience for residents.
“IPS is a platform where all the elements: developers, investors, end users, brokers, and so forth come together. Now, for specifically how it is adding value, ‘exposure’ to these elements always adds value to a developer.” Raja added.
Looking beyond
Taken together, the two narratives emerging from Day 2, Dubai’s institutional push to position itself as a global investment destination, and developers' own alignment toward sustainability, niche positioning, and long-term value over the volume of sales.