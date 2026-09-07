The UAE’s confidence capital: Why global investors are looking beyond property to the nation behind it

When the 22nd edition of IPS 2026 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre from September 7 to 9, it will do more than bring property developers and buyers into the same exhibition halls. The International Property Show (IPS) describes itself as a real estate investment platform aligned with the Dubai Land Department’s vision to attract global investment, bringing together developers, investors, institutions and innovators. That matters because serious international property exhibitions are not simply showcases of supply. At their best, they are marketplaces of confidence. They reveal where capital is willing to travel, where businesses are willing to build relationships, and where investors believe there is sufficient institutional certainty to make long-term commitments.