Digital onboarding makes Dubai stock market access easier

New service lets investors obtain a DFM investor number and open a trading account
Dubai: Investors looking to trade shares listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) can now complete the entire onboarding process digitally, eliminating paperwork and the need to visit a branch.
EFG Hermes UAE LLC has launched digital onboarding with DFM through its EFG Hermes ONE trading and investment app, allowing investors to obtain a DFM investor number (NIN) and open a trading account directly from their mobile phones.
The move is aimed at simplifying access to Dubai’s capital markets at a time when the exchange is attracting a growing number of new and international investors.
Integrated into the trading app, the service provides an end-to-end digital account-opening process. Once onboarding is completed, investors can access DFM-listed securities without going through the traditional paper-based registration process.
The launch comes amid strong activity on the Dubai exchange. DFM added 42,864 new investors during the first half of 2026, with foreign nationals accounting for 71.4 per cent of them.
Total traded value reached Dh119.5 billion during the six-month period, up 40.4 per cent year on year, while average daily traded value increased 45.1 per cent to Dh1.004 billion.
Foreign investors accounted for 51 per cent of total traded value, while institutional investors represented 71.2 per cent. DFM’s total market capitalisation stood at Dh981.6 billion at the end of June.
Khalifa Rabba, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Financial Market, said digital onboarding would shorten the journey between an investor deciding to enter the market and being able to start trading.
“The launch of digital onboarding with EFG Hermes reflects the continued evolution of DFM’s digital infrastructure and the growing role of regulated platforms in expanding access to Dubai’s capital markets,” Rabba said.
“Enabling investors to obtain a DFM investor number and begin trading digitally shortens the path from decision to participation, broadening market participation, enhancing investor accessibility, and reinforcing UAE’s position as a leading capital markets hub.”
Afra Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Central Securities Depository (CSD), said simplifying the initial registration process was particularly important as the exchange’s investor base expands.
“We welcome EFG Hermes’ launch of digital onboarding with DFM, making the investor journey seamless and providing easy access to Dubai’s market,” she said.
“With 42,864 new investors joining the exchange in the first half of 2026 alone, making that first step effortless is where access begins.”
Alaa Moustafa, Managing Director of Individual Retail Sales at EFG Hermes, said the digital service builds on the company’s long-standing relationship with DFM.
Hatem Mohab, Co-Head of Digital Retail Trading Platform at EFG Hermes, said the initiative formed part of a broader strategy to modernise the investor experience.
“By making it faster and simpler to start investing through EFG Hermes ONE, we’re helping lower the barrier to entry for new investors and deepen participation in UAE capital markets,” he said.
The digital onboarding initiative is part of wider efforts to make access to UAE capital markets faster and more convenient, particularly as Dubai seeks to expand its investor base and strengthen participation by both regional and international investors.