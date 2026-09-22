MENA companies seek global investor attention in London

EFG Hermes conference brings 125 listed companies and more than 420 investors
London: More than 420 investors representing 181 investment institutions are meeting with executives from 125 listed companies from across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) this week, as regional businesses seek to deepen their engagement with global capital.
The meetings are taking place at EFG Hermes’ 12th Annual London Investor Conference, which opened at Emirates Stadium on Monday and runs until September 24.
The conference brings together listed companies from seven MENA countries with global and regional institutional investors and fund managers for a series of one-on-one and group meetings, alongside discussions on the region’s economic and investment outlook.
More than 830 participants are attending the four-day event, which comes as investors assess geopolitical uncertainty, changing interest-rate expectations, evolving capital flows and the resilience of corporate earnings.
The conference focused on sectors and companies that are attracting investor attention, as well as issues including capital allocation, liquidity, regulatory developments, environmental, social and governance considerations and the impact of geopolitical developments on regional markets.
MENA markets have continued to attract international investor interest amid economic reforms, efforts to deepen capital markets and greater private-sector participation across the region. The conference provides investors with direct access to listed companies and senior executives as they assess opportunities and risks in regional markets.
Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, said MENA was increasingly being viewed as a structural investment opportunity rather than only a source of cyclical growth.
“MENA is no longer a market that investors look at only through the lens of cyclical opportunity; it is increasingly a structural allocation story,” Awad said.
“Across the region, reform agendas, market liberalisation, private-sector growth, and stronger corporate fundamentals are creating a deeper, more investable story for global capital.”
He said the region’s listed companies were demonstrating the scale and resilience needed to attract greater international attention as investors reassess risk and seek longer-term growth.
Mohamed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, said the conference was designed to facilitate direct engagement between investors and senior decision-makers at leading MENA companies.
“EFG Hermes conferences have become a benchmark for corporate access because their value is consistently validated by the clients they are built for,” Ebeid said.
He said the conferences allowed investors to meet company executives at scale and gain greater insight into businesses and sectors across the region.
The London conference is part of EFG Hermes’ broader efforts to connect MENA companies with international investors and support greater visibility for regional capital markets.
The event also comes as MENA markets seek to strengthen their links with international capital amid changes in global investment flows and a growing focus on market depth, corporate performance and long-term growth.