MENA investment platform earns top marks in 2026 Extel survey

EFG Hermes retains No. 1 corporate access ranking as analysts earn top sector honours
London: Strong investor demand for access to MENA companies and sector expertise has helped EFG Hermes secure leading positions in the 2026 Extel Emerging EMEA Research Survey, including the top ranking in Corporate Access Conferences for a second consecutive year.
The investment bank, an EFG Holding company, was also recognised across several research categories, highlighting the breadth of its coverage of key MENA sectors.
The No. 1 corporate access ranking reflects the continued profile of the EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference, described by the company as the largest investment forum dedicated to MENA. Its 19th edition brought together 220 companies from 12 countries and 675 institutional investors and fund managers representing 252 global institutions.
“This ranking reflects the scale, relevance, and execution strength of EFG Hermes’ corporate access platform,” said Mohmed Ebeid, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes.
“Being ranked No. 1 in Corporate Access Conferences for the second consecutive year is a clear vote of confidence from our clients and reinforces the role we play in bringing global and regional capital closer to MENA’s listed companies,” he said.
The company’s research division also recorded multiple sector rankings. Ahmed Hazem Maher was ranked first in Utilities, second in Transportation and runner-up in Oil & Gas. Ahmed Moataz ranked first in Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, while Mai Attia ranked third in Construction & Real Estate. Hatem Alaa was third in Transportation and runner-up in Consumer.
“This year’s Extel rankings reflect the dedication, talent, and analytical depth of our Research team,” said Ahmed Shams, Managing Director and Global Head of Research at EFG Hermes.
The awards were presented at the Extel Europe & Emerging EMEA Equities Awards ceremony in London on September 17.