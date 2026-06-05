Survey shows stronger investor interest in UAE than US, UK and France
The United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading real estate investment destinations despite recent regional challenges, according to a new global survey commissioned by Arada.
The Arada UAE Real Estate Investment Index, conducted by U.S.-based research firm Penta Group, ranked the UAE as the world’s most attractive investment destination. The study found that 56% of global investors expressed serious interest in the UAE property market, the highest level among all markets surveyed, surpassing the United States (54%), the United Kingdom (41%), France (28%), and Spain (27%).
The survey was conducted between 1 and 23 April 2026 across 12 major international markets and included responses from 689 real estate investors. It is the first study of its kind to assess international buyers’ perceptions and investment preferences regarding the UAE real estate sector.
Global awareness of UAE real estate opportunities reaches 51%
The index revealed that global awareness of opportunities within the UAE real estate market reached 51%, placing it on par with the United Kingdom (51%) and close to the United States (53%).
The UAE’s appeal was particularly strong among investors in nearby markets, with 91% of Indian investors, 92% of Egyptian investors, and 85% of Saudi investors ranking the UAE among their top three preferred investment destinations.
Among European investors, the UAE emerged as the leading overseas investment destination for 63% of French investors, 60% of German investors, and 57% of Swiss investors.
The prospect of achieving strong investment returns was identified as the primary motivator globally, cited by 38% of respondents. This factor was especially important for investors from Australia (57%), Spain (56%), and the United Kingdom (41%).
Security and stability remain key investment drivers
Security and stability were identified as the decisive factors for 65% of Chinese investors and 58% of German investors. The UAE’s regulatory framework, political stability, and legislative transparency continue to reinforce investor confidence in the country’s business environment.
Meanwhile, 34% of respondents cited the ease of purchasing and property ownership as a major advantage. This figure rose significantly among Saudi investors (57%) and Egyptian investors (41%), underscoring the UAE’s reputation as an investor-friendly and highly accessible market.
Commenting on the findings, Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said the results reflect what the company has already witnessed through its sales performance, noting that international investors increasingly recognize the UAE’s structural advantages, including regulatory maturity, a consistent track record, and strong economic fundamentals, even amid recent challenges.
He added that the UAE’s ability to adapt rapidly has long been a cornerstone of its rise as a global investment hub, whether during the pandemic or through periods of financial uncertainty.
“The UAE has repeatedly demonstrated an ability to adapt faster than almost any other market in the world,” he said.
Reinforcing the UAE’s position in the global onvestment
Taken together, the findings paint a clear picture of the UAE’s leading position within the global investment landscape, excelling in the areas that matter most to investors: attractive returns, stability, tax efficiency, and ease of market access.
The publication of the study coincides with the announcement of several landmark infrastructure investments across the country. These include Dubai’s Dh34 billion Golden Metro Line project, the launch of the world’s first commercial air taxi network, and the Dh6 billion Fourth Federal Road Corridor, designed to enhance connectivity between the emirates and ease traffic congestion.
The study’s findings further underscore the resilience of the UAE market and validate Arada’s strategy of expanding into similarly promising markets, including the United Kingdom and Australia. The company currently has more than Dh130 billion worth of projects under development worldwide, with communities designed to offer attractive lifestyles, enduring value, and long-term quality that align with the evolving expectations of international buyers.