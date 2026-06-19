Indian stock market meltdown: How Accenture’s warning triggered the selloff

Accenture warning, IT selloff, FII exits and global jitters derail Dalal Street rally
Mumbai: The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp meltdown on Friday as a sudden reversal in sentiment erased gains from the previous five-session rally, with benchmark indices falling sharply and investor wealth declining across sectors.
The immediate spark for the market crash came from Accenture, the global IT services major, which cut the upper end of its FY26 revenue growth guidance and flagged weaker demand conditions.
The update from Accenture rattled global technology sentiment and revived fears of:
Slowing discretionary tech spending in the US and Europe
Delayed conversion of deal wins into revenue
Weak recovery in global IT demand cycle
This triggered a sharp fall in Accenture shares, along with Indian IT ADRs, setting off a domino effect across Dalal Street.
The Nifty IT index bore the brunt of the selloff and quickly dragged broader markets lower.
Fell up to 6.43% (1,831 points) to 26,634
Remained down nearly 5% during trade
Worst-performing sector of the day
Infosys: down 7.4–7.6%
TCS: down 5.5–5.6%
HCLTech, Tech Mahindra: down ~4–4.5%
Wipro: down over 3%
LTIMindtree, Mphasis, Persistent, Coforge: down 3–5%
Midcap IT stocks also tumbled sharply, deepening the sector-wide correction.
Investor concerns intensified as several blue-chip IT stocks slipped to long-term lows:
Infosys and Wipro hit 5-year lows
TCS fell to a near 6-year low
This reflected rising anxiety over earnings visibility and weakening global demand outlook.
The fall in Indian IT ADRs after Accenture’s guidance cut intensified domestic selling pressure.
Accenture shares plunged nearly 18% overnight
Infosys ADRs fell about 10%
Wipro ADRs declined over 3%
Since ADRs reflect global investor sentiment, the selloff quickly transmitted to Indian markets.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth over ₹1,000 crore, reversing recent inflows.
This renewed concerns over:
Sustained foreign outflows in 2024–25
India’s stretched equity valuations
Rising dependence on domestic liquidity
The correction was also fuelled by profit booking after a strong rally:
Sensex and Nifty had gained nearly 5% in five sessions
Traders used the rise to lock in gains near resistance levels, accelerating the reversal into a broader selloff.
Global markets failed to support domestic sentiment:
Asian indices traded lower
Kospi and Hang Seng fell nearly 2%
Weak US futures signalled caution
This lack of external support deepened selling across Indian equities.
Despite earlier optimism from easing tensions, global risks remain elevated:
Middle East geopolitical uncertainty
Crude oil price volatility
Inflation risk for import-dependent economies like India
These factors continue to weigh on investor confidence.
Beyond Accenture’s guidance cut, the IT sector faces multiple headwinds:
Slower revenue conversion from deal wins
Client delays in discretionary spending
Budget tightening in US and Europe
Uncertainty around AI reshaping outsourcing models
While AI is a long-term opportunity, near-term earnings visibility remains weak.
Analysts say the selloff is a mix of external shock and fragile sentiment rather than a standalone event.
Key triggers now under watch:
US tech spending outlook post-Accenture
FII flow direction
Upcoming earnings season
Geopolitical developments and oil prices
For now, Accenture has acted as the catalyst, but the broader meltdown reflects a convergence of global slowdown fears, profit booking and foreign investor caution.