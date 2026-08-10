IPL 2027: Which team will Hardik Pandya join, or will he stay with MI?

CSK and KKR are among the franchises interested in the Indian all-rounder
Hardik Pandya’s future at Mumbai Indians has once again become a talking point, with trade discussions gaining momentum ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are reportedly among the franchises interested in the Indian all-rounder, although Mumbai Indians have yet to commit to making him available.
In fact, indications from the five-time champions suggest that Pandya could remain with the franchise and may not be put up for trade at all.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, Mumbai Indians have both reached out to some franchises regarding Pandya and received enquiries from teams interested in the all-rounder. However, the discussions are understood to be at a preliminary stage, with no concrete deal taking shape yet.
Even Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have also shown interest in the all-rounder.
The trade speculation comes amid another major development involving Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals are reportedly open to trading Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of IPL 2027, with MI among the franchises believed to be interested in the India opener. Should that move materialise, it could become one of the biggest trades of the IPL 2027 window.
Pandya’s future has come under the spotlight after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign for both the player and Mumbai Indians. MI finished ninth in the table with just four wins, while Pandya, retained for Rs 16.35 crore ahead of the season, struggled to make a significant impact with either bat or ball.
The 32-year-old scored 206 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 138.25 and picked up only four wickets. His batting numbers were only marginally better in IPL 2025, when he scored 224 runs in 10 matches, although his strike rate was considerably higher at 163.5.
His bowling figures have also declined over the past two seasons. Pandya took 14 wickets in IPL 2025 at an average of 24.42, while in 2024, his first season back at Mumbai Indians after his successful stint with Gujarat Titans, he claimed 11 wickets in 14 matches.
Despite the recent dip in form, Pandya remains one of the most sought-after Indian all-rounders in the IPL. Any franchise considering a move for him, however, will have to weigh up which version of the player it is likely to get.