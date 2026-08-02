Watch: Hardik Pandya, his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma visit Tirumala temple

All-rounder expected to be one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2027 IPL season
Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday, where he offered prayers during the Suprabhata Seva along with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma.
Pandya reached the hill shrine in the early hours and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara through the designated protocol arrangements. After the darshan, temple priests bestowed Vedic blessings on him and presented him with sacred tirtha prasadam.
Meanwhile, Pandya has emerged as one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with reports suggesting the Mumbai Indians (MI) are weighing major changes to their squad following the franchise’s longest title drought.
Although no trade has been officially confirmed, speculation surrounding Pandya’s future has intensified even before the conclusion of the 2026 season.
Chennai Super Kings has been linked as a potential destination for the India all-rounder, while Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals are also believed to be monitoring the situation. Given Pandya’s stature and proven match-winning ability, he is expected to attract significant interest if MI decides to make him available.
The uncertainty comes after three vastly different seasons for Mumbai Indians. Following a disappointing 2024 campaign, the five-time champions bounced back to reach the playoffs in 2025. However, another underwhelming performance in 2026 has prompted the franchise to undertake a comprehensive review of its squad ahead of the next season.