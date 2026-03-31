Hardik Pandya goes on a long drive on his Ferrari after Mumbai Indians’ first win in IPL 2026

Instead of heading into the team hotel upon arrival, Pandya went straight to his Ferrari parked nearby . His decision sparked mixed reactions among fans — some questioned whether he should leave the squad after a match, while others felt a quiet drive in a luxury car could serve as a form of relaxation.

“Rohit and Rickelton were outstanding. Whenever I see Ro (Rohit) play some shots, it opens everyone’s mouth. Nothing short of excellent, nothing short of outstanding. [On Thakur] I told him, enough hopping franchises. You have to be here for the rest of your career. The way he outsmarts batters, the way he bowls, brilliant,” Pandya added.

Pandya said, “Obviously it’s been a long wait [to win the season opener]. Everytime we’ve come we wanted to start the season on a high. The whole group is very glad we were able to do it. [On chasing big totals now] Modern cricket, plus we’ve seen what this wicket plays like. Credit to the bowlers, not letting KKR fly away to 240s or 250s. Those become tough targets but 220 is always chaseable.”

Pandya also made key contributions with the ball and bat. The right-arm pacer returned figures of 1 for 39 in three overs, including the crucial wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the 19th over, restricting the opposition’s late surge. Later, he remained unbeaten on 18 off 11 balls, hitting three boundaries to guide his team to a memorable victory.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.