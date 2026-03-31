Hardik Pandya goes on a long drive on his Ferrari after Mumbai Indians’ first win in IPL 2026

Mumbai deliver impressive performance chasing down a target of 221 in just 19.1 overs
Dubai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya chose to unwind with a late-night drive after his side’s opening win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Instead of heading into the team hotel upon arrival, Pandya went straight to his Ferrari parked nearby. His decision sparked mixed reactions among fans — some questioned whether he should leave the squad after a match, while others felt a quiet drive in a luxury car could serve as a form of relaxation.
On the field, Mumbai Indians delivered an impressive performance, chasing down a daunting target of 221 in just 19.1 overs despite losing four wickets. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton laid the foundation with a massive 148-run partnership. Rohit scored 78 off 38 balls, while Rickelton contributed 81 off 43.
The win held special significance for Mumbai Indians, marking their first victory in a season opener since 2013 — ending a 14-year wait. Their previous opening-match triumph came in 2012, when they defeated Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.
Pandya also made key contributions with the ball and bat. The right-arm pacer returned figures of 1 for 39 in three overs, including the crucial wicket of Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the 19th over, restricting the opposition’s late surge. Later, he remained unbeaten on 18 off 11 balls, hitting three boundaries to guide his team to a memorable victory.
Pandya said, “Obviously it’s been a long wait [to win the season opener]. Everytime we’ve come we wanted to start the season on a high. The whole group is very glad we were able to do it. [On chasing big totals now] Modern cricket, plus we’ve seen what this wicket plays like. Credit to the bowlers, not letting KKR fly away to 240s or 250s. Those become tough targets but 220 is always chaseable.”
Pandya praised Rohit and Rickelton for their exceptional batting and also lauded Shardul Thakur’s smart bowling.
“Rohit and Rickelton were outstanding. Whenever I see Ro (Rohit) play some shots, it opens everyone’s mouth. Nothing short of excellent, nothing short of outstanding. [On Thakur] I told him, enough hopping franchises. You have to be here for the rest of your career. The way he outsmarts batters, the way he bowls, brilliant,” Pandya added.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.