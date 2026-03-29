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Rohit and Rickelton power Mumbai to IPL win over Kolkata

Chasing 221 for win, openers shared a commanding 148-run stand

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AFP
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Mumbai Indians' Indian cricket player Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate South Africa's Ryan Rickelton R) run between the wickets during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, 2026.
Mumbai Indians' Indian cricket player Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate South Africa's Ryan Rickelton R) run between the wickets during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, 2026.
AFP

Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton hit blistering half-centuries to lead Mumbai Indians to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders as they opened their IPL campaign in style on Sunday.

Chasing 221 for victory, five-time champions Mumbai rode a commanding 148-run opening stand from Rohit (78) and Rickelton (81) to reach their target with five balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai -- the most successful team in the IPL along with fellow five-time winners Chennai Super Kings -- won their opening match in the league for the first time since 2012.

"It's been a long wait -- 13 years is a long time," skipper Hardik Pandya said on breaking the opening game jinx. "Very glad, the whole team is very glad that we were finally able to do it. "

The 38-year-old Rohit, who plays just the 50-over format for India after retiring from Test and T20 internationals, hit six fours and six sixes in his 38-ball knock.

His batting blitz came a day after long-time international teammate Virat Kohli steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a big win in the tournament opener.

It needed a special effort to dismiss Rohit and Anukul Roy pulled off a stunning catch while running back from mid-on to finally dislodge the star batter.

South African wicketkeeper-batter Rickelton kept up the attack as he hit his eighth six after Rohit's departure, continuing the pummelling of the Kolkata attack.

He was finally run out after a direct throw from Roy hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.

Mumbai's chase slowed down before Pandya, unbeaten on 18, and Tilak Varma, who made 20, helped the team get over the line.

"I thought 220-225 was a good total. We batted really well, but again, the inexperienced bowling attack," Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane said. 

"Playing against Mumbai Indians, strong batting line-up, it's really a learning curve for us."

Pandya won the toss and invited three-time winners Kolkata to bat first amid a loud roar from the home Mumbai crowd.

Rahane and New Zealand's Finn Allen handed Kolkata a blazing start and the team finished on 220-4.

Rahane went on to hit 67 off 40 balls after Allen fell for 37. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history, contributed 18.

Rinku Singh's unbeaten 33 off 21 balls gave Kolkata a late lift, but it wasn't enough to challenge Mumbai.

Mumbai medium-pace bowler Shardul Thakur returned figures of 3-39 to be named player of the match, while Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless but played a role in checking Kolkata's scoring in the middle overs.

AFP

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