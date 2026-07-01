IPL 2027: CSK could hijack KKR's Hardik Pandya deal

Know all the latest details about the Hardik Pandya trade
Chennai Super Kings have reportedly joined the race to sign Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027, setting up what could become one of the biggest trade stories in IPL history.
According to a report by The Times of India, CSK have entered discussions after Kolkata Knight Riders had already emerged as serious contenders for the India all rounder.
CSK have joined KKR in the race to sign Hardik Pandya for IPL 2027.
The Times of India reports that seven IPL franchises have shown interest in Hardik. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad have reportedly not approached Mumbai Indians.
Before the KKR links emerged, Hardik was also reportedly discussed as part of a possible trade with Rajasthan Royals involving Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, that move appears unlikely after RR appointed Riyan Parag as captain.
KKR are understood to be keen on Hardik as they continue their search for a long term captain following Shreyas Iyer's exit.
CSK, however, are unlikely to offer him the captaincy, with Ruturaj Gaikwad already leading the side and Sanju Samson added to strengthen the leadership group.
The report claims KKR, CSK and Mumbai Indians are currently the three franchises actively involved in discussions surrounding Hardik's future.
Despite growing speculation, no concrete agreement has been reached. Earlier reports suggested KKR could offer players such as Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi as part of a trade package, although an all cash deal has also been discussed.
If CSK are serious about signing Hardik, the structure of any potential deal remains unclear.
Hardik's second spell with Mumbai Indians has been far from smooth. Since returning from Gujarat Titans and replacing Rohit Sharma as captain, he has faced criticism from fans and struggled to consistently deliver with both bat and ball. With reports suggesting he is set to leave MI, the race for one of India's biggest T20 stars is only getting more interesting.