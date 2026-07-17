Sir Garfield Sobers, cricket's greatest all-rounder, dies at 89

Cricket mourns the incomparable West Indies legend and benchmark for all-rounders
Cricket has lost one of its greatest ever players. Sir Garfield Sobers, widely regarded as the finest all rounder the game has ever seen, has passed away at the age of 89 after a period of illness.
Cricket West Indies confirmed that the Barbadian legend died at his home on Friday morning, shortly after 9 am.
For generations of cricket fans, Sobers was the complete cricketer. He could dominate attacks with the bat, win matches with three different styles of left arm bowling and produce moments of brilliance in the field. His versatility made him a once in a lifetime talent and a benchmark against which every all rounder has been judged.
His numbers only reinforce that legacy. Across a glittering 20 year Test career between 1954 and 1974, Sobers scored 8,032 runs at an outstanding average of 57.78 while also taking 235 wickets.
One of his most iconic achievements came in 1958 when, aged just 23, he smashed an unbeaten 365 against Pakistan, setting a new world record for the highest individual score in Test cricket. The record stood for more than 36 years before fellow West Indian Brian Lara surpassed it in 1994.
Sobers also created history in county cricket in 1968 when he became the first player to hit six sixes in a single over in first class cricket. The remarkable feat came while captaining Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan and remains one of the sport's most celebrated moments.
His influence extended beyond individual brilliance. Sobers captained the mighty West Indies side from 1965 to 1972, leading one of cricket's most respected teams during a memorable era.
His extraordinary contribution to cricket earned him a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1975. In 1998, Barbados named him a National Hero, giving him the lifetime title of The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers. Two years later, he was recognised as one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Century, cementing his place among the sport's immortals.
Tributes are expected to pour in from across the cricketing world for a player whose impact stretched far beyond statistics. Sir Garfield Sobers did not simply redefine the role of an all rounder. He set a standard that generations have admired but none have truly matched.