Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

"And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every high and low. Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated. And that was in your hearts. Thank you for your love, your faith and your support. Cap number 278, signing off," Rahane concluded.