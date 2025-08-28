Srikkanth: If you've played 100 Tests, you deserve a proper send-off

He also highlighted how Pujara ended his career without even a farewell match. Although Pujara had been out of the playing XI for some time, Srikkanth felt the BCCI should have shown more consideration. “Even with Pujara, they should have spoken to him about his retirement. Yes, the player also has to be realistic and understand when the time is right. But with better coordination between the player, selectors, and the board, he could’ve had a proper send-off,” Srikkanth concluded.

The former India selector also voiced his belief that Kohli still had a couple of years of Test cricket left in him and deserved a proper farewell. “Kohli’s retirement felt sudden. He should have been given a grand send-off. But after the drawn series in England, any talk around his farewell just fizzled out. It won’t be easy for India to find another cricketer like him anytime soon,” he added.

