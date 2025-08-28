Srikkanth: If you've played 100 Tests, you deserve a proper send-off

Former India selector criticises BCCI’s handling of Kohli, Rohit, and Pujara’s retirements
Dubai: Cheteshwar Pujara recently announced his retirement from international cricket in a quiet and understated manner, following closely on the heels of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who both made surprise exits from Test and T20 formats earlier this year.
The way these prominent cricketers bowed out has drawn criticism from former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who expressed disappointment at how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handled their retirements.
“If you’ve played 100 Tests for your country, you’re a top-class cricketer. You deserve a proper send-off,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. “There was clearly a communication gap when Virat and Rohit retired. The BCCI should have spoken to them. This doesn’t reflect well on Indian cricket.”
Both Kohli and Rohit stunned fans and the cricketing world by announcing their Test retirements ahead of the crucial England tour in May 2025. Srikkanth emphasised that their departures felt abrupt and unceremonious, suggesting the BCCI’s lack of engagement contributed to an avoidable situation.
The former India selector also voiced his belief that Kohli still had a couple of years of Test cricket left in him and deserved a proper farewell. “Kohli’s retirement felt sudden. He should have been given a grand send-off. But after the drawn series in England, any talk around his farewell just fizzled out. It won’t be easy for India to find another cricketer like him anytime soon,” he added.
He also highlighted how Pujara ended his career without even a farewell match. Although Pujara had been out of the playing XI for some time, Srikkanth felt the BCCI should have shown more consideration. “Even with Pujara, they should have spoken to him about his retirement. Yes, the player also has to be realistic and understand when the time is right. But with better coordination between the player, selectors, and the board, he could’ve had a proper send-off,” Srikkanth concluded.
