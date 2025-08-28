GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Srikkanth: If you've played 100 Tests, you deserve a proper send-off

Former India selector criticises BCCI’s handling of Kohli, Rohit, and Pujara’s retirements

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma share a moment during the third test against South Africa in Ranchi on October 21, 2019.
India's Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma share a moment during the third test against South Africa in Ranchi on October 21, 2019.
AFP

Dubai: Cheteshwar Pujara recently announced his retirement from international cricket in a quiet and understated manner, following closely on the heels of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who both made surprise exits from Test and T20 formats earlier this year.

The way these prominent cricketers bowed out has drawn criticism from former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who expressed disappointment at how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handled their retirements.

“If you’ve played 100 Tests for your country, you’re a top-class cricketer. You deserve a proper send-off,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel. “There was clearly a communication gap when Virat and Rohit retired. The BCCI should have spoken to them. This doesn’t reflect well on Indian cricket.”

Both Kohli and Rohit stunned fans and the cricketing world by announcing their Test retirements ahead of the crucial England tour in May 2025. Srikkanth emphasised that their departures felt abrupt and unceremonious, suggesting the BCCI’s lack of engagement contributed to an avoidable situation.

The former India selector also voiced his belief that Kohli still had a couple of years of Test cricket left in him and deserved a proper farewell. “Kohli’s retirement felt sudden. He should have been given a grand send-off. But after the drawn series in England, any talk around his farewell just fizzled out. It won’t be easy for India to find another cricketer like him anytime soon,” he added.

He also highlighted how Pujara ended his career without even a farewell match. Although Pujara had been out of the playing XI for some time, Srikkanth felt the BCCI should have shown more consideration. “Even with Pujara, they should have spoken to him about his retirement. Yes, the player also has to be realistic and understand when the time is right. But with better coordination between the player, selectors, and the board, he could’ve had a proper send-off,” Srikkanth concluded.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) semi-final cricket match between Australia and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on March 4, 2025.

Kohli, Rohit disappear and reappear in ICC ODI rankings

2m read
India’s captain Rohit Sharma (left) and teammate Virat Kohli in action during the ODI World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

Rohit, Virat intensify training ahead of Australia tour

1m read
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

BCCI to have 'professional talks' with Kohli and Rohit

2m read
India’s captain Rohit Sharma (right) and Virat Kohli pose with the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. Rohit and Kohli retired from T20 Internationals after the match.

BCCI official clarifies on Rohit, Kohli's retirement

2m read