Ben Stokes smashes century for Durham, coach drops IPL return hint

Century against Derbyshire fuels talk of Stokes’ possible IPL comeback in 2027
Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket on June 28, 2026, at the age of 35 following the third Test against New Zealand. While 35 was once considered the typical retirement age in cricket, many players continue well beyond that in the modern era. Although age and fitness may have influenced his decision, the retirement also came after the nightclub controversy that saw him suspended for the second Test.
Less than a month later, on July 21, Stokes reminded everyone of his class by smashing a 123-ball century for Durham against Derbyshire in the England One Day Cup, guiding his side to a comfortable five wicket victory.
After the match, Durham head coach Ryan Campbell confirmed Stokes is expected to play most of the remaining One-Day Cup and County Championship fixtures.
"He is now a retired Test superstar who has reported back for duty for Durham... At this stage he's going to play every game we can."
Campbell also hinted that Stokes could return to franchise cricket.
"But, just listening to him, there will be a couple of franchise worlds that he will want to put his toes into and with that, plus our stuff, I reckon it's pretty exciting for him," Campbell told the media.
While Campbell did not specifically mention the IPL, the comments suggest Stokes is open to franchise opportunities. Stokes last played in the IPL in 2023 for Chennai Super Kings but managed only two matches due to injury. After skipping the 2024 auction, he has now completed his two-year ban under the BCCI regulations and is eligible to register for the IPL 2027 mini auction if he chooses to return.
Interestingly, despite being open to franchise cricket, Stokes chose not to register for The Hundred 2026, preferring to focus on his fitness and domestic cricket with Durham.