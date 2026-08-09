‘IPL financial pressure forcing players to play through injuries’

Comments come at a time when India are grappling with a growing injury list
It is understandable that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises come under immense pressure when their players suffer injuries, given the significant financial investment involved. But the bigger question is: how does that pressure affect the players and, ultimately, Indian cricket?
According to a source at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, players being made to play through injuries during the IPL before being sent to the rehabilitation facility is making the process of managing their return to international cricket increasingly difficult.
“Too much cricket. The human body has its load limits. Overuse and stress injuries, especially in older players, are unpredictable in terms of return to play. Players play through injuries during the IPL due to franchise and financial pressures and then are dumped onto unsuspecting CoE physios,” a BCCI CoE source told ANI.
“The team physios and CoE physios are competent and conscientious, and are keeping player safety as their top priority. This, of course, makes it difficult for selectors, coaches and captains,” the source added.
The remarks came on the sidelines of a press conference at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru on Sunday, where CoE head V V S Laxman addressed the media alongside BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and BCCI President Mithun Manhas.
The comments come at a time when India are grappling with a growing injury list ahead of their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan the latest player to be ruled unavailable.
Sudharsan has joined Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar on India’s injury list for the Sri Lanka series.
The growing concerns over player workload and injuries have once again highlighted the challenge of balancing the demands of franchise cricket with the needs of the national team.
Also In This Package