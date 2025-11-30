UAE ranked among world’s top four destinations for holiday home buyers

GOLD/FOREX
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai media office

Dubai: The UAE has been ranked the fourth most attractive destination in the world for buying holiday homes, according to a new global study by Property Finder. The study, which assessed 32 countries, underscored the UAE’s rising status as a preferred hub for living, investment and travel, supported by favourable regulations, high living standards and exceptional connectivity.

The analysis measured affordability, transport infrastructure, rental returns, tax burdens and quality-of-life indicators. While the top three places were secured by long-established tourism destinations, the UAE’s entry into the leading group reflects the effectiveness of its modern development model, economic stability and high-quality urban planning.

Spain topped the global ranking, supported by its Mediterranean climate, extensive coastline and 50 UNESCO’s World Heritage sites. France followed in second place, celebrated for its cultural wealth and historical landscapes, while Portugal ranked third for its relaxed lifestyle, scenic beaches and celebrated golf resorts. The US placed fifth, bolstered by its diverse geography from Florida to California and Colorado.

The UAE continues to strengthen its lifestyle appeal thanks to its strong performance across safety, hospitality and entertainment benchmarks. With clean beaches, leisure districts, cultural hubs, luxury retail and a year-round calendar of events, the country offers a holistic living experience that extends far beyond traditional holiday expectations.

While Spain, France, Portugal and the US offer competitive attractions, the UAE provides what buyers increasingly value in a rapidly changing world: reliability, supported by economic stability, global openness and forward-looking urban design. Property Finder’s analysis highlights a clear shift in buyer priorities, with long-term safety, mobility, transparency and stability now outweighing natural scenery alone—areas in which the UAE excels.

Connectivity, regulations

The report shows that the UAE achieved one of the world’s highest scores for accessibility and infrastructure, earning 88.2 points. This is driven by an extensive network of eight international airports and six national carriers, offering air links to more than 600 destinations worldwide, making the country exceptionally convenient for frequent stays, whether for long-term living, short breaks or business travel.

The UAE’s regulatory framework remains a key strength, allowing 100 per cent foreign property ownership and imposing no annual property taxes. The Golden Visa programme further enhances the country’s appeal as a secure, long-term destination for investors, offering cost clarity, legal stability and long-range predictability.

The UAE also scored strongly on affordability relative to value. Buyers secure larger spaces, newer developments and higher-end finishes than in many European and US markets. Options range from waterfront villas and golf-course townhouses to branded luxury residences, sky-high penthouses and a diverse mix of properties across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates, cementing the UAE’s position as a world-class real estate destination.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
