Must-haves in a UAE home: Top 6 features residents can’t live without

UAE residents are designing homes around the way they want to live today

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: When you think about your ideal UAE home, what’s at the top of your list? A breezy balcony, a shaded parking spot, or maybe a private pool?

According to Property Finder’s analysis of over 30 million searches in 2024–2025, here’s what people across the country really want.

1. Balcony

With 10.1 million searches, balconies are the UAE’s number-one must-have. For apartment residents, it’s outdoor space and a chance to unwind. For villa owners, it’s about views and ventilation. As Property Finder notes, “balconies dominate the search charts, nearly doubling the demand of the next most-searched amenity.”

2. Maid’s room

Ranking second, with 5.7 million searches, maid’s rooms reflect a UAE-specific lifestyle. Families rely on live-in help, so a dedicated space isn’t just convenient — it’s essential, and it can boost resale value.

3. Central AC

No one’s surprised that central AC is a top priority, with 4.4 million searches. Increasingly, residents want smart, energy-efficient systems that cut bills without sacrificing comfort.

4. Pool, gym

Shared amenities are big winners: pools (3.4 million searches) and gyms (3 million searches). Renters especially value them — resort-style perks without maintenance headaches.

5. Pet-friendly community

With 2.8 million searches, pet-friendly housing is in demand. More families in the UAE now treat pets as part of the household, and communities that welcome them stand out.

6. Shaded parking

It might sound small, but covered parking drew 2.5 million searches. If you’ve ever tried to open a sun-scorched car in August, you’ll know why.

7. Waterfront view

For villa buyers, it’s about luxury living. Aside from private pools (2.7 million searches), waterfront views (2.5 million searches), and private gardens (0.9 million searches) top the aspirational list. These features hold long-term value and signal prestige.

What’s on your list?

The data shows a clear divide: renters want shared amenities, while buyers go for long-term lifestyle investments. But whether it’s a balcony, pet-friendly rules, or shaded parking, UAE residents are designing homes around the way they want to live today — and the market is listening.

